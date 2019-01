Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King discusses the recently pardoned Groveland Four at Writer's Block Bookstore

click to enlarge Gilbert King

Event Details Gilbert King @ Writer's Block Bookstore 124 E. Welbourne Ave. Winter Park Area Winter Park, Florida When: Fri., Jan. 18, 6:30 p.m. Price: free Literary Map

Seventy years after four African American men were falsely accused of raping a white woman in Lake County, Florida, officials have finally pardoned the Groveland Four – and part of that is due to Gilbert King. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author shed light on the incredible atrocities perpetrated against the four men by the racist Lake County Sheriff Willis McCall in his book. King’s book revealed FBI medical records showing that the woman who accused the men was not assaulted. Although the four men died before the official pardon took place, the book was for years a form of justice for some of their families. King’s newest book,, focuses on McCall’s efforts to frame a disabled teenager for the rape of a Leesburg socialite. At Friday’s book signing, King will be speaking about the injustices faced in Central Florida decades ago, as well as the posthumous pardon of the Groveland Four by the Florida Clemency Board last week.6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18 | Writer’s Block Bookstore, 124 E. Welbourne Ave., Winter Park | 407-335-4192 | writersblockbookstore.com | free