Thursday, January 17, 2019

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King discusses the recently pardoned Groveland Four at Writer's Block Bookstore

Posted By on Thu, Jan 17, 2019 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Gilbert King
  • Gilbert King
Seventy years after four African American men were falsely accused of raping a white woman in Lake County, Florida, officials have finally pardoned the Groveland Four – and part of that is due to Gilbert King. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author shed light on the incredible atrocities perpetrated against the four men by the racist Lake County Sheriff Willis McCall in his book Devil in the Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys, and the Dawn of a New America. King’s book revealed FBI medical records showing that the woman who accused the men was not assaulted. Although the four men died before the official pardon took place, the book was for years a form of justice for some of their families. King’s newest book, Beneath a Ruthless Sun: A True Story of Violence, Race, and Justice Lost and Found, focuses on McCall’s efforts to frame a disabled teenager for the rape of a Leesburg socialite. At Friday’s book signing, King will be speaking about the injustices faced in Central Florida decades ago, as well as the posthumous pardon of the Groveland Four by the Florida Clemency Board last week.

6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18 | Writer’s Block Bookstore, 124 E. Welbourne Ave., Winter Park | 407-335-4192 | writersblockbookstore.com | free

