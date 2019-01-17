New 'Cars' attraction will open at Disney's Hollywood Studios this March

Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy will welcome you inside the world of Pixar’s Cars films, bringing you face to face with racing legend Lightning McQueen. You’ll be part of the next generation of rookie racers, and you’ll learn the rules of the road from Lightning’s years of experience. This will be the untold story of Lightning McQueen – as told by Lightning McQueen!For a limited time, Walt Disney World has also brought back its three-day Discover Disney tickets for Florida residents giving guests three days at any Walt Disney World theme park for $175 if purchased by June 27 and used before June 30.
