Thursday, January 17, 2019

New 'Cars' attraction will open at Disney's Hollywood Studios this March

Posted By on Thu, Jan 17, 2019 at 3:32 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
This morning, Disney announced that its latest attraction, Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy, will officially rev the engines on March 31 at Hollywood Studios.

From Disney:
Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy will welcome you inside the world of Pixar’s Cars films, bringing you face to face with racing legend Lightning McQueen. You’ll be part of the next generation of rookie racers, and you’ll learn the rules of the road from Lightning’s years of experience. This will be the untold story of Lightning McQueen – as told by Lightning McQueen!
For a limited time, Walt Disney World has also brought back its three-day Discover Disney tickets for Florida residents giving guests three days at any Walt Disney World theme park for $175 if purchased by June 27 and used before June 30.

