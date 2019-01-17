Local artist Synthestruct shows off high-tech art at Orlando Science Center's Otronicon

click to enlarge
Synthestruct
Orlando Science Center’s annual Otronicon, a showcase of cutting-edge technology, has always had a hands-on component. But this year, one artist is taking that to a new level. Ginger Leigh, known professionally as Synthestruct, is known for creating both still and moving images by using technology to interpret soundwaves. But for Otronicon, she’s got her hands on a set of Mi.Mu gloves, a high-tech wearable instrument developed by Imogen Heap that combines loops, synthesizers and sound processors all controlled by the motions of the user. Synthestruct is using the gloves to create a full-dome projection performance, titled “Viscerality,” in OSC’s CineDome four times daily throughout Otronicon. It’s going to be the must-see exhibit in a field of really cool stuff, so be sure to stop in.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Monday, Jan. 18-21 | Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St. | 407-514-2000 | otronicon.org
| $20.95
