Orlando International Airport sponsoring donation drive for government employees during partial shutdown

The Orlando International Airport Management Council is sponsoring a donation drive to assist employees of the Transportation Security Administration, Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Aviation Administration during the partial government shutdown.According to a news release from Great Orlando Aviation Authority, both the airport community and general public are being asked to donate to an airport food pantry.For members of the public, the drive will begin accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, and then again from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. that evening. All items can be dropped off at the Valet Area located on the Departure Level of Terminal A, where MCO employees will be stationed.For employees in the airport community, feel free to drop off goods at any time Tuesday, Jan. 15, and Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the Frontier Airlines ticket counter located in the Terminal A ticket lobby.Acceptable donations include: non-perishable food items (so canned foods and the sort), toiletries and baby supplies. All items must be left unopened; other items, such as cash, gift cards and clothing, won't be accepted."The Orlando Airport Airline Management Council is pleased to be able to assist our local colleagues who have been working under difficult circumstances to ensure safe and secure travel," the OIA Airline Management Council says in the release. "We appreciate the support from the airport and the community."