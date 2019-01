click image Photo via Ticketfly/Facebook

Darkwave duo She Past Away from Turkey have been underground faves around the world for years now, but it looks like they may indeed be taking tentative steps towards the mainstream. First came news of the band signing with American dark-music haven Metropolis Records, and now news of an extensive U.S. tour. How extensive? Well, Central Florida goths are sure to be very happy (for once), as they'll have a chance to check out the twosome in Tampa. She Past Away headline Tampa's Crowbar on Friday, July 19, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20-$25.