David Lowery double feature of Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven brings history to Orlando

Few manage the feat of being in a defining band.name, however, is at the top of two acts in the canon of American indie rock withandAnd this stacked winter tour brings both bands together on one bill.Since their rise and peak prominence in the 1990s,have long been known for bending alternative rock with sensibility as humorous as it is rural. But live, it’s abundantly clear that they interpret and execute American roots music with genuine love and fidelity. As a full-winged seven-piece band, they stroke it grandly with a big, taut sound flush with pedal steel, piano and organ. And even with all theirtheir playing is studiously lined with the soul of tradition in ways that feel anything but ironic.Even though Cracker was the marquee name as the more successful cult band, in some ways the more momentous appearance wasa group dating back to the dawn of American alternative rock that’s been willed back to life. Emerging in the 1980s, a time when the nascent indie rock scene at large was far less hip tothan it would ever be in subsequent decades, CVB were a somewhat misunderstood group at the time who now seem prescient.The irreverent spirit of both bands was manifest on stage. But while Cracker’s playing was expert and stout, Camper’s heart beat with more rawwhen side by side. The first and last time I saw CVB was as a kid, opening for a bigger band and being woefully underappreciated. So it was especially nice seeing their signature combination of rangy roots experimentation and classic alternative pulse again after all these years, under some of their own spotlight and with theon their side.All told, it wasn’t just a deep pairing of some rock mavericks but aloaded into one night.