The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 7, 2019

The Heard

David Lowery double feature of Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven brings history to Orlando

Posted By on Mon, Jan 7, 2019 at 10:53 AM

Cracker - BRADFORD JONES
  • Bradford Jones
  • Cracker
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven, The Social, Jan. 5

Few manage the feat of being in a defining band. David Lowery’s name, however, is at the top of two acts in the canon of American indie rock with Camper Van Beethoven and Cracker. And this stacked winter tour brings both bands together on one bill.
Cracker
  • Cracker
click to enlarge Cracker at the Social - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Cracker at the Social
Since their rise and peak prominence in the 1990s, Cracker have long been known for bending alternative rock with sensibility as humorous as it is rural. But live, it’s abundantly clear that they interpret and execute American roots music with genuine love and fidelity. As a full-winged seven-piece band, they stroke it grandly with a big, taut sound flush with pedal steel, piano and organ. And even with all their jokey lyrical tendencies, their playing is studiously lined with the soul of tradition in ways that feel anything but ironic.
click to enlarge Camper Van Beethoven - JASON THRASHER
  • Jason Thrasher
  • Camper Van Beethoven
Even though Cracker was the marquee name as the more successful cult band, in some ways the more momentous appearance was Camper Van Beethoven, a group dating back to the dawn of American alternative rock that’s been willed back to life. Emerging in the 1980s, a time when the nascent indie rock scene at large was far less hip to folk and roots styles than it would ever be in subsequent decades, CVB were a somewhat misunderstood group at the time who now seem prescient.
click to enlarge Camper Van Beethoven at the Social - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Camper Van Beethoven at the Social
The irreverent spirit of both bands was manifest on stage. But while Cracker’s playing was expert and stout, Camper’s heart beat with more raw art and daring when side by side. The first and last time I saw CVB was as a kid, opening for a bigger band and being woefully underappreciated. So it was especially nice seeing their signature combination of rangy roots experimentation and classic alternative pulse again after all these years, under some of their own spotlight and with the verdict of history on their side.

All told, it wasn’t just a deep pairing of some rock mavericks but a whole lot of music history loaded into one night.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Lake County is building a new $7.8 million no-kill animal shelter Read More

  2. Key lawmaker expects changes in Florida's marijuana policy after DeSantis takeover Read More

  3. Band of the Week: Chase Shellee Read More

  4. New bill would ban smoking on Florida beaches Read More

  5. Orlando Health needs to fart Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation