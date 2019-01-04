Construction of the Brightline-Virgin rail from South Florida to Orlando is about to begin

click to enlarge
Despite early indications from Brightline officials that construction of the higher-speed rail from West Palm Beach to Orlando would begin late last year, the company's leaders are now pointing to March as a start date.
During a Dec. 13 update with the Central Florida Expressway Authority, Brightline President Patrick Goddard told the governing board that the company plans to give its contractor a 30-day notice to proceed on the $2.1 billion route on Feb. 1, though it's still unclear who the contractor will be, according to a report from the Orlando Business Journal
.
From there, company officials will proceed with construction after a 30-day period, with an end goal of finishing the route by late 2020 or early 2021.
As the railway service expansion gets underway, a rebranding of the company will take place as well, following the announcement of a partnership with the Virgin Group on Nov. 16.
The railway also plans to extend operations from Orlando International Airport to Tampa, according to a company announcement last year, though the potential station's location has to be disclosed.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.