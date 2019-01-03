Bloggytown

Thursday, January 3, 2019

Lake County is building a new $7.8 million no-kill animal shelter

Posted By on Thu, Jan 3, 2019 at 6:05 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO CRED: LAKECOUNTYFL.GOV
  • Photo cred: lakecountyfl.gov
Lake County is getting close to breaking ground on a new $7.8 million animal shelter as part of the county's no-kill status.

According to a news release from Lake County, following the project's approval in 2017, construction on the 31,000-square-foot animal shelter in Tavares will begin later this month. It'll be equipped with an open-air cat porch (call it a "catio," as a WMFE reporter cleverly noted) and a dog-viewing section, as well as an area where potential pet adopters are allowed the opportunity to get to know their future furry friends.

"Since our transition to becoming a no-kill community, we've struggled with overcrowded at the shelter," says Lake County Animal Shelter director Whitney Boylston in the release. "The new facility will allow us to better serve the pets as they wait for new homes."

The idea behind the new shelter came to fruition following the county's move to designate it as a no-kill shelter in 2017. Shortly after, though, concerns about overcrowding were raised to county commissioners.



"After all of the commitment, dedication and hard work by so many over he past two years, it is extremely rewarding to be breaking ground on a new animal shelter," says Chairman Leslie Campione. "We reached our first goal in 2018 when we achieved the no-kill designation for our current shelter, and now we're working to achieve our second goal of building a new shelter for the betterment of our animals and community. It has been so heartwarming to see the lives of the animals and those who have adopted them, so I know this is going to really enhance that for future adopters."

The new shelter will be funded by Lake County's penny sales tax. Per the release, it will also feature an education room and surgery room.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 14, and can be located at 12280 County Road 448 Tavares, Florida.

