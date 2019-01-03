Florida's largest medical cannabis provider will soon carry edibles

click to enlarge Photo by Canna Obscura via Shutterstock

Good news for Florida's more than 162,000 medical cannabis patients – Trulieve, the state's largest provider, has inked a deal to start carrying fancy weed-infused edible products, the company announced Wednesday.

Trulieve will be working with the Colorado-based company Binske, which markets a high-end type of medicine, from French-inspired pâte de fruit candies to fruit leather, honey and olive oil, with a farm-to-table type of aesthetic. According to a news release from Trulieve, the licensing deal grants the company the exclusive right to sell Binske edibles in the Sunshine State, even though Trulieve customers will have to wait for regulatory approvals from the state before they can purchase the edibles.