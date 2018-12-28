English reggae legends Steel Pulse close out the Plaza Live's 2018 calendar

click to enlarge
Well, this is fucking grim. We’re right back at 1978, it would seem. Britain’s agit-reggae godfathers Steel Pulse came up in the late ’70s, with a righteous and in-your-face attack that was a cry of rage against an ugly undercurrent of racism and nationalism that was bubbling up to the surface in their home country. Sound familiar? Aligning themselves squarely with the punk bands who formed the Rock Against Racism punk movement, Steel Pulse released the still-classic and timely “Ku Klux Klan” single in ’78 and their reputation was cemented as sociopolitical commentary you can dance to. They followed it up with classic albums like Earth Crisis
, Handsworth Revolution
and True Democracy
, eventually even scoring a Grammy in the ’80s for their Babylon the Bandit
. Unlike many of their punk contemporaries, Steel Pulse never really stopped making new music or playing live. Same as it ever was.
7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30 | The Plaza Live, 425 N.Bumby Ave. | 407-228-1220 | plazaliveorlando.org
| $7-$10