The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 28, 2018

The Heard

English reggae legends Steel Pulse close out the Plaza Live's 2018 calendar

Posted By on Fri, Dec 28, 2018 at 6:43 AM

click to enlarge steel_pulse.jpeg
Well, this is fucking grim. We’re right back at 1978, it would seem. Britain’s agit-reggae godfathers Steel Pulse came up in the late ’70s, with a righteous and in-your-face attack that was a cry of rage against an ugly undercurrent of racism and nationalism that was bubbling up to the surface in their home country. Sound familiar? Aligning themselves squarely with the punk bands who formed the Rock Against Racism punk movement, Steel Pulse released the still-classic and timely “Ku Klux Klan” single in ’78 and their reputation was cemented as sociopolitical commentary you can dance to. They followed it up with classic albums like Earth Crisis, Handsworth Revolution and True Democracy, eventually even scoring a Grammy in the ’80s for their Babylon the Bandit. Unlike many of their punk contemporaries, Steel Pulse never really stopped making new music or playing live. Same as it ever was.

7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30 | The Plaza Live, 425 N.Bumby Ave. | 407-228-1220 | plazaliveorlando.org | $7-$10
Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Chicago's Wingtips bring new wave nostalgia to Stonewall Read More

  2. Hurricane Michael insurance losses top $4 billion Read More

  3. Astro Wave returns for a night of retro covers at Will's Pub Read More

  4. Wondermade will host a pop-up in downtown Orlando this weekend Read More

  5. Where to eat in Orlando this Christmas Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation