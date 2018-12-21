Tip Jar

Friday, December 21, 2018

California Tortilla closes downtown Orlando and Kissimmee locations

Posted By on Fri, Dec 21, 2018 at 12:39 PM

PHOTO BY COLIN WOLF
  • Photo by Colin Wolf
It would appear that Orlando's ongoing taco wars have claimed another victim.

After less than a year, California Tortilla has closed its downtown Orlando location at 54 W. Church St.

No exact reason was given for the closure, but a letter taped to the front door, signed by a lawyer on Dec. 11, says "the business breached the lease by failing to open the business without proper authorization from the landlord."

The Kissimmee location at 740 Centerview Blvd. has also been closed.



Both California Tortilla locations in Orlando and Kissimmee have been removed from their official website, and calls to both spots were not answered.

In other downtown Orlando grub news, Beth's Burger Bar has also closed.
PHOTO BY COLIN WOLF
  • Photo by Colin Wolf
So many restaurants, so little time.

