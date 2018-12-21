Beth's Burger Bar will close its downtown Orlando location

click to enlarge Photo by Colin Wolf

Today, Dec. 21, will be the last day you can score a Peanut Butter burger and frickles in downtown Orlando.After six years, Beth's Burger Bar will close its downtown location at 24 E. Washington St. (next to Gringos Locos) and will move to a new yet-to-be announced spot.The restaurant posted a sign to the front door announcing the closure. "Friday lunch will be our last day at 24 E. Washington. We love the friendships we have made and will see you soon," read the sign.While the new location is still up in the air, Beth's still has outposts in Edgewood and Lake Cay, and a new spot opening soon in the Orange County Convention Center in January of 2019.