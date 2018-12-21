Tip Jar

Friday, December 21, 2018

A new cat cafe called 'The Kitty Beautiful' is coming to downtown Orlando and we are here for this

Posted By on Fri, Dec 21, 2018 at 2:11 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THE KITTY BEAUTIFUL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via The Kitty Beautiful/Facebook
A new cat cafe, appropriately called "The Kitty Beautiful," is coming soon to downtown Orlando. 

Besides a room full of cats, which are all adoptable from local nonprofit cat rescues, the new space will also offer coffee, cold-pressed organic juice, beer and wine, and locally produced snacks … for humans. The space will also host special "Mewvie" nights, cat yoga and other events.

The Kitty Beautiful, which has been years in the making, will be located at 360 State Lane, near the Bank of America building.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Photo via Google Maps
The cat cafe is hoping to open May 1, depending on permits. Until then, you can follow along on their Facebook and Twitter accounts.

This will be the area's second cat-centric cafe. The Orlando Cat Cafe, which is actually located in Clermont, opened in 2016.




