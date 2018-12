A new cat cafe called 'The Kitty Beautiful' is coming to downtown Orlando and we are here for this

click to enlarge Photo via The Kitty Beautiful/Facebook

T-Shirts will soon be available at our online store! https://t.co/JgT5gLsZ6D pic.twitter.com/VPs18b6Bv0 — The Kitty Beautiful Cat Cafe (@thekittybeaut) October 30, 2018

A new cat cafe, appropriately called "The Kitty Beautiful," is coming soon to downtown Orlando.Besides a room full of cats, which are all adoptable from local nonprofit cat rescues, the new space will also offer coffee, cold-pressed organic juice, beer and wine, and locally produced snacks … for humans. The space will also host special "Mewvie" nights, cat yoga and other events.The Kitty Beautiful, which has been years in the making , will be located at 360 State Lane, near the Bank of America building.The cat cafe is hoping to open May 1, depending on permits. Until then, you can follow along on their Facebook and Twitter accounts.This will be the area's second cat-centric cafe. The Orlando Cat Cafe , which is actually located in Clermont, opened in 2016.