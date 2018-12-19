Orlando astrologer RJ Speiser presents a horoscope survival guide for the holiday season

Illustration by Anna Cruz

Looking for a Sign this Holiday Season?December’s holiday season is like the Walt Disney World equivalent of celebrations. We are expected to wait in long lines, argue with family over what to eat, purchase overpriced gifts, go mad from the music selection and finally, watch adult men dress up in costumes. Year after year, we buy season passes and repeat. An annual wish to be more amused than the last and hopefully, feel joyful.Personally, I enjoy Sagittarius season because it is chock-full of merriness. This is exactly what the Sagittarius archetype is all about: optimism, hope and faith. I like to describe the mentality of a Sagittarius as "the cup of eggnog is always, always half full." Those who have to celebrate a birthday amidst holiday season madness, know all too well that staying calm is the key to survival. Which is why this time of year is a perfect fit for a Sagittarius. They’re always so damn positive.Sags are the “nice guys” of the zodiac, which is completely outrageous because they are a fire sign. In fact, if the zodiac was a high school, Sagittarius would sit with the “hot” group, alongside Leo and Aries. Yet, somehow, Sagittarius stands in its own category between these two well-known instigators. A Sagittarius rarely loses their cool but I probably still wouldn’t advise crossing them. They still encompass a ton of heat that can and will burn you. However, it seems their fiery traits are best represented in their desire to be successful, so don’t get in their way.The word Sagittarius comes from the latin term for "archer" and the symbol depicts a centaur aiming a bow and arrow. Perhaps this is because Sagittarians always seem to have their eye on the target. Ambitious, thoughtful and intelligent, a Sagittarius sun-sign knows what they want from life and (even when they don’t) still manage to project the confidence that things will work out. It is this archetype’s vulnerability and childlike, hopeful demeanor that should inspire all of us negative-Nancy’s this holiday season.Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck, travel and expansion, the energy of this sign spreads hope across the world. This is why we feel inclined to visit family, give back to those in need and finally accomplish something ‘big’ in the new year. Sagittarius season truly represents the time of year to embrace joy. It is why it is the perfect season to feel grateful, regardless of current circumstances. So, I say, embrace the holidays with all you've got. Use the Sagittarius spirit of the season to help you move into the new year feeling hopeful and positive. It perfectly sets the stage for us to begin this new year with joy and love in our hearts.Welcome to the season of cool weather and a friendly fire sign. Sagittarius and Aries are both ruled by fire and possess the equal desire to get things done. This is a true match made in heaven when these energies collide. This holiday the energy of Sagittarius manages to give that extra push to complete those last minute tasks just as the holidays roll in. This archetype's energy also provides you with the gift to remain hopeful. You can usually be hard on yourself and feel the need to keep pushing to get more things done. “I can be better, faster, more focused, etc.” Sagittarius says enough. Don’t avoid vulnerability and be easy on yourself every once in a while. You got this. Sagittarius asks you to see life with the same amount of passion but also with a dash of humor. Laugh and feel lucky. Sag will help remind you to rest easy this holiday break and know that everything will work out.Happy holidays my little bulls! This season is going to bring about a lot of positive change for you. When Venus transits Scorpio (your polar sign) this month, you may find new ways to open yourself up both spiritually and emotionally to others. This would be a great holiday to deepen meaningful connections or even create new ones. The fun and social Sagittarius says host a fire circle and dance/drum the night away! This holiday season will kick off with the sun in Sagittarius and then transit Capricorn (your fellow earth sign). While Venus is assisting you in matters of the heart and breaking out of old routines, the sun’s transit into Capricorn will have you planning months into the future. It seems whatever you have been hoping for or dreaming about is going to be possible this new year. These transits are going to help get you organized and also emotionally let go. Believe in yourself and know that whatever goal you set is completely possible. Keep faith alive.Ho, ho, ho my super chill air signs. Get ready this holiday season to party and dance the night away! This holiday season, Sagittarius energy will bring a new free spirit and joy to your world. Perhaps you have been feeling a bit down recently or not as charming in social settings. Scorpio season may have put pressure on you to mask your true feelings in order to make others comfortable. Sometimes those feelings of emotional repression can linger for weeks. Especially since you are always the one others depend on to feel better, you rarely get the chance to be in the comfort seat. When Venus transits Scorpio this month, expect these feelings to rise again to the surface and finally clear. With Mercury in Sagittarius, it is really important to tell others how you are feeling and try to experience radical honesty. It’s okay to not always appear happy. However, when Sagittarius season is in full swing this holiday, you will begin to feel that positive fire underneath you again. You will fully regain your sense of optimism and incredible wit. This will have you feeling more social than you have in a while and expect to enjoy it fully with loved ones.This holiday season is going to kick off with a bang for my little crabs! The full moon will enter your sun sign right before Christmas hits and it will have you feeling ready to balance out every area of your life. When the sun in Sagittarius breathes fire and the full moon takes a plunge in Cancer, this combination of elements may create some indecision and problems when you are asked to make a choice. When you feel pulled in many different directions at once, Sagittarius encourages you to simply seek inner balance. You may need this holiday break to reevaluate how you’ve been spending your energy (and finances!) this season. Keep in mind this holiday, it’s not just about what you get but also what you can properly use. This might be a good time to reorganize or donate untouched items that have been taking up shelf space. Get rid of whatever you don’t need (or no longer serves you) in order to make space for all the new wonderful things coming your way this year.Dear little lions, Sagittarius season means a powerful holiday for you! You may find yourself kicking off the holidays with more impatience than merriness. When you collide with your fellow fire sign, all the hot energy may leave you a bit on edge. Careful when speaking with others because when Mercury transits Sagittarius this month, you have no problem telling people how it is. It is important not to let yourself get too critical of others this season, especially yourself. The pressure you may feel weighing on you this season is less about the external world and more about what’s going on internally — especially emotionally. As Venus continues to transit Scorpio, the energy will ask you to evaluate where the pressure is actually coming from. Where in life have you created beliefs around success? What does success actually look like? Sagittarius is all about getting life in focus and remaining positive. Once you let go of doubt and fear, you will launch into the new year with plenty of energy for new projects. Use the lesson of Sagittarius to be more grateful for what you have already achieved. John Steinbeck put it perfectly when he claimed, “now that you don’t have to be perfect, you can be good.”Alright Virgos, go buy that red dress or tuxedo and get ready to party! Sagittarius energy is a wonderful complement to your sun sign. This month, your sun sign is on the perfect date in the celestial world. Sagittarius season encourages you to be a bit naughty and nice. In addition, Sagittarius shares your love of exploration. This month you may find that you really want to get to know deeper truths about yourself. Use time with family this holiday to explore your roots. Fully understanding your history may be a transformative process for you. Use the holidays to embrace social awareness and start the new year understanding the full you.I know I always say it, but balance, balance, balance and more balance. When the sun transits Sagittarius and Venus remains in Scorpio, it is going to be an emotional holiday season for you. You may suddenly feel nostalgic one minute, overwhelmingly happy the next and perhaps suddenly a bit depressed, especially after you finish off the last piece of cobbler. The combination of the elements (fire, water, air and earth) transiting during the holidays will affect you differently than most signs. You are sensitive to external imbalances. When things are colliding in the cosmos, you feel it most. In fact, part of your purpose is showing others that you can have it all. With a little bit of practice through the years, you will master many of the traits of your fellow signs. In addition, Libras are all about relationships and partnership. This time of year you will feel that need to have an equal give and take in them. This season's planetary combination will bring about all the emotions that come with relationships and help you get more secure in yourself.Welcome to another exciting new season of transformation for my strong scorpions! Venus is still transiting your sun sign and continues to help you clear out old emotional baggage. This is the time of year to stop worrying so much about what others think of you. Sagittarius encourages you to simply tune into the voice within. You know better than anyone else who you are. Listen to you inner voice. Believe and trust yourself again to make clear and rational decisions. Sagittarius is all about expansion and optimism. This mixture of fire with your watery nature asks you to remain hopeful this new year. Keep transforming, keep growing, keep being you! Sagittarius is like a sweet old auntie reminding Scorpios to, “flaunt and own it, hunny.” Sag. season will also encourage you to spend more time in nature, especially near large bodies of water. Go outside and smile, cry or scream, but whatever you do, be grateful.Welcome home my lil rams! Tis the season to sit back, relax and enjoy your season with a good ol’e box of Pinot Grigio. This season is going to provide an overwhelming feeling of gratitude and optimism. You are so ready for your next chapter. You may already feel it in your bones. You have been growing on many different levels. If others do not fully understand your upbeat spirit, do not feel lonely. This season is all about feeling more sure of yourself. Feel happy, you deserve it. Jupiter is on your side this month and he blesses you with loads of luck; sunshine in the cold, hope even in the darkest hour. Keep faith in yourself. Keep faith that this year will be the best one yet and know that everything you do is going to be for a higher good. You are naturally optimistic and we love you for it.My little goats, this holiday season is all about getting our purpose back in focus. Sagittarius season means you may find yourself reflecting quite a bit on the past year. I am sure you are already reminiscing on where you found success and where you experienced some loss. You are a natural entrepreneur and you tend to put work above all other matters. Sagittarius season will pull you back into a world of simply being happy for any and all achievements. Also, this sun-sign may bring out your rebellious side. Sometimes the goat’s just got to get loose. Maybe this is finally the holiday party where you get a bit wild with your co-workers. When the sun transits your sun-sign on December 21 (right before the holidays) you may feel things are finally settling into place. Sag. also reminds us that selfless giving and connection with others helps us feel more grateful for the present moment. Also, get ready because your season is right around the corner.Happy holy-days my water-bearing air sign! Get ready to explore this month because when Sagittarius takes full effect you may feel ready to try new things. In fact, this season is all about experimentation. No, I don’t mean in the bedroom (although that is a possibility). I was thinking more like trying a new restaurant or hairstyle. Perhaps you will finally take a long awaited vacation somewhere new. This fire sign is such a positive boost to help you keep things fresh in your life. Sag encourages travel for you and feeds into your naturally carefree nature. Sagittarius reminds us to love ourselves. You may feel active, joyful and ready to spice things up a bit. Sagittarius energy is the perfect holiday fire to to help you feel confident in making some personal changes. Aquarius signs are naturally unique and Sag says, “Well, prove it!” Although this holiday may not need a “shock the whole family at Christmas dinner” change, but then again, perhaps it does.My dear little fishes, this holiday season will be all about harmony. When Sagittarius energy moves in, it will help you ease past some of those more watery, emotional traits and hone in on your intuition. At the end of the month when the full moon is in cancer, your fellow water sign, your intuition will get a huge boost. Use this gift to heal others. Sagittarius teaches us to be present for others. You are the sign of compassion and love. Sagittarius pushes this a step further and says to share it and give it away. It will return tenfold. Finally, use this holiday break to finally get a hold on those areas of healing needed inside of you. When the new year starts you may feel reenergized and stronger than before.