Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Frosty’s Christmastime Lounge celebrates SantaFest this week with plenty of eggnog snow cones
By Thaddeus McCollum
on Wed, Dec 19, 2018 at 1:33 PM
Photo via Frosty’s Christmastime Lounge
When a bar that’s Christmas-themed year-round throws a Christmas party, you know it’s going to go above and beyond. Frosty’s Christmastime Lounge, a surprisingly durable gimmick, celebrates with SantaFest this weekend. The goal is to fill the bar with as many Santas as possible: Sexy Santa, Classic Santa, Florida Santa, Satanic Santa, take your pick. Instead of milk and cookies, though, these Saints Nick get offered drink specials a-plenty, including $5 boozy eggnog snowcones.
9 p.m. Thursday; Frosty’s Christmastime Lounge, 50 E. Central Blvd.; various menu prices; frostys-orlando.com.
