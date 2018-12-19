Frosty’s Christmastime Lounge celebrates SantaFest this week with plenty of eggnog snow cones

click to enlarge Photo via Frosty’s Christmastime Lounge

When a bar that’s Christmas-themed year-round throws a Christmas party, you know it’s going to go above and beyond. Frosty’s Christmastime Lounge, a surprisingly durable gimmick, celebrates with SantaFest this weekend. The goal is to fill the bar with as many Santas as possible: Sexy Santa, Classic Santa, Florida Santa, Satanic Santa, take your pick. Instead of milk and cookies, though, these Saints Nick get offered drink specials a-plenty, including $5 boozy eggnog snowcones.