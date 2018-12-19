Every New Year's Eve party in Orlando we know of so far

click to enlarge
Here's every Orlando area New Year's Eve party, event, or shindig that we know of so far. We'll update this post as more come in.
Sunday, Dec. 30
Born Dirty's NYE Weekend Celebration
Free early NYE party with dance artist Born Dirty. 3 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave; free; celineorlando.com
.
Monday, Dec. 31
Aloft in Times Square
Bringing the NYC experience to Orlando. 8 pm; Aloft Hotel Orlando Downtown, 500 S. Orange Ave; $20-$65.
Avalon Park New Year's Eve Celebration
NYE fireworks over the lake with food and drink specials at area restaurants. 9 pm; Avalon Park, 3702 Avalon Park East Blvd; free.
Black Hammock New Year's
A three-course dinner for two, followed by the Lazy Gator NYE party with a champagne toast, live DJ and party favors. 8 pm; Black Hammock Fish Camp, 2316 Black Hammock Fish Camp Road, Oviedo; $10-$60; 407-365-2201; theblackhammock.com
.
Blue Martini Orlando New Year's Eve
An extravagant celebration including cocktails, countdown to midnight, a champagne toast, party favors and live entertainment all night long. 8 pm; Blue Martini, 9101 International Drive; $50-$60; 407-447-2583; bluemartinilounge.com
.
Blue Year's Eve
Kaleigh Baker and Her Enablers pay tribute to Tom Waits for the third year in a row. 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave; $10; willspub.org
.
Champagne Wishes & Caviar Dreams
A yacht rock NYE party. 10 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave; free; willspub.org
.
Church Street Bars NYE
New Year's Eve block party at Chillers, Cahoots, Latitudes and Irish Shannon's. 7 pm; Downtown Orlando, Church Street, Orange Avenue and Church Street; $39-$1,500.
Cocktails for Charity Grand New Year's Ball
Black tie gala in an ambiance of elegance and beauty. 9 pm; The Orchid Garden, 122 W. Church St; $150; basecamp.org
.
Dog Eat Dog Records 20th Anniversary Party
With DJ sets from $uper Geniu$, Colombo, Keith MacKenzie and many more. 6 pm; LVL II, 23 W. Church St; $30.
Dub Wub Orlando NYE
Features performances by Protohype, Lumberjvck and Slimez, along with food trucks, vendors, live art and more. 4 pm; Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive; $33; henaocenter.com
.
Eve
Universal CityWalk’s eye-popping, mind-blowing, jam-packed New Year’s celebration with live entertainment, food, drinks and Orlando's biggest outdoor dance floor. 8 pm; CityWalk at Universal Orlando, 1000 Universal Studios Plaza; $109.99-$234.99; 407-363-8000; citywalk.com/eve
.
Futurewave
Synthwave NYE party with ACP Pro, Polykarp and Max Overdrive. 8 pm; The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park; $5; 407-332-9636.
Goldeneye 007 New Year's Eve
James Bond-themed NYE party with cirque aerial performers, live dancers and showgirls. 9 pm; Eve, 110 S. Orange Ave; $50-$110; 407-602-7462; eveorlando.com
.
Great Gatsby New Year's Party
NYE party with an open bar, appetizer and dessert spread and a champagne toast at midnight. 9 pm; World of Beer - Downtown Orlando, 431 E. Central Blvd; $100.
High Life NYE
New Year's Eve party with the Champagne of Beers. 9 pm; Will's Dirty Laundry, 1036 N. Mills Ave; free.
Jake's Best of 2018 Beer Dinner
A special dinner with beer pairings from each of the 2018 Jake's Beer Dinners, followed by a dessert buffet, live music, party favors, a balloon drop and a champagne toast at midnight. 7 pm; Loews Royal Pacific Resort, 6300 Hollywood Way; $69.23.
James Bond New Year's Eve Party
Bond-themed NYE party with an open bar, light hors d'ouevres, a live DJ and more. 8 pm; Eden Bar at the Enzian, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $99-$650; 407-629-1088.
Lake Mary New Year's Eve Block Party
Block party with Dexter's and Graffiti Junktion with multiple stages, entertainment, drink packages and more. 8 pm; Liam Fitzpatrick's Restaurant & Irish Pub, 951 Market Promenade Ave., Lake Mary; $5-$70; 407-936-3782; lakemaryblockparty.com
.
The Masquerade
Black tie masquerade ball. 9 pm; Club 39, 9700 International Drive; free-$150.
Mount Dora New Year's Eve Celebration
Enjoy the last few hours of 2018 with live entertainment from Blender Band, dancing, food and drinks in Sunset Park. 8 pm; Sunset Park, 230 W. Fourth Ave., Mount Dora; free; cityofmountdora.com
.
New Beers Eve
NYE party featuring BlueLaLa Entertainment, VarieTEASE, the Ladies of the Peek-a-Boo Lounge and the Ladyboys of the Peek-a-Boo Lounge. 8 pm; The Venue, 511 Virginia Drive; $12; 407-412-6895; orlandoweeklytickets.com
.
New Year's Eve Pajama Party at Hourglass Brewing
Wear your PJs and receive 19 percent off all corked bottles. Magnum bottle pop and free beer toast at midnight. 9 pm; The Hourglass Brewery, 480 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood; free; 407-262-0056.
New Year's Eve with CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion
NYE celebration with live soul music, hors d'oeuvres and a champagne toast. 9 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $60; 407-636-9951; bluebambooartcenter.com
.
New Year's Eve 12-Hour Party
Party until almost noon on New Year's Day with 15 DJs. 11 pm; Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive; contact for price.
New Year's Eve at Drive Shack
Start 2019 on an upswing at Drive Shack with one of two party packages to kick off your new year. 9 pm; Drive Shack, 7285 Corner Drive; $225-$425; 407-553-8820; driveshack.com
.
New Year's Eve at Howl at the Moon
New Year's Eve party with a raucous dueling piano show. 7 pm; Howl at the Moon Saloon, 8815 International Drive; $20-$130; 407-354-5999; howlatthemoon.com
.
New Year's Eve at M Lounge
VIP rooftop celebration with an open bar, live music, hors d'ouevres and a nice view. 8 pm; M Lounge, 2000 N. Orange Ave; $125-$200; 407-448-1631; mloungebar.com
.
New Year's Eve at Ocean Prime
Special entrees on New Year’s Eve, including a broiled sea bass over lobster risotto with roasted red pepper cream and fennel herb salad and a 12-ounce Masami Ranch Wagyu Strip. 5-10 pm; Ocean Prime, 7339 W. Sand Lake Road; $58-$85; 407-781-4880; ocean-prime.com
.
New Year's Eve at Park Social
Retro NYE party with a champagne toast, a live DJ and light bites. 9 pm; Park Social, 358 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-636-7020; parksocialwinterpark.com
.
New Year's Eve at Parliament House
NYE with drag stars Gia Gunn, Alaska Thunderfuck and Carmen Carrera. 8 pm; Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; $20-$75; 407-425-7571; parliamenthouse.com
.
New Years Eve at Tapa Toro
Four- or five-course dinner with champagne and live entertainment. 5 & 9 pm; Tapa Toro, 8441 International Drive; $35-$75; 407-226-2929; tapatoro.restaurant
.
New Year's Eve at the Edison
Includes tray-passed hors d’oeuvres, live-action food stations and a wide selection of beer, wine and premium spirits. 7:30 pm; The Edison, 1560 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista; $150; 407-560-9288; theedisonfla.com
.
New Year's Eve Ball: Circus, Circus!
A German NYE party with live music, a balloon drop and a flaming punch bowl (Feuerzangenbowle). 5 pm; German American Society of Central Florida, 381 Orange Lane, Casselberry; $75; 407-834-0574; orlandogermanclub.com
.
New Year's Eve Celebration
The BB King's Blues Club All-Star Band. 5 pm; B.B. King's Blues Club, Pointe Orlando, 9101 International Drive; $55-$75; 407-370-4550; bbkings.com
.
New Year's Eve Celebration at Peek Downtown
New Year's Eve party with local DJs Fobia, Tooltime, Jim Little, Josh Goins and Andres Lizardi. 9 pm; Peek Downtown, 50 E. Central Blvd. Suite B; $10-$20.
New Year's Eve Chef's Tasting Dinner
Annual NYE tasting dinner with optional wine pairings. 6-9 pm; The Osprey Tavern, 4899 New Broad St; $110-$145; 407-960-7700; ospreytavern.com
.
New Year's Eve Extravaganza
Reserve a table and choose from several different packages that include a gourmet menu and amazing drinks. 6 pm; Mango’s Tropical Cafe Orlando, 8126 International Drive; $50-$150; 407-673-4422; mangos.com
.
New Year's Eve Gala at Capone's
Live dinner theater with a New Year's Eve party afterward. 9 pm; Capone's Dinner & Show, 4740 W. Highway 192, Kissimmee; $69.99-$84.99; 407-397-2378; alcapones.com
.
New Year's Eve in Baldwin Park
NYE block party with food trucks, drinks, dancing and a midnight lakeside New Year's toast. 10 pm; Downtown Baldwin Park, 4915 New Broad St; $20-$30; baldwinparkevents.com
.
New Year's Eve in the Attic
New Year's Eve party with free drinks until midnight. 9 pm; The Attic, 68 E. Pine St; $50-$60.
New Year's Eve Jazz Party With Macalus Quintet
NYE party with live jazz, a DJ, champagne and a special dessert menu. 7 pm; Luisa's Cellar, 206 Sanford Ave., Sanford; $65-$85; 407-915-7309; facebook.com/luisascellar
.
New Year's Eve on Wall Street
Block party encompassing eight different bars. VIP package includes open bar, private seating and a breakfast buffet. 8 pm; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; $25-$100; 407-849-0471; orlandoweeklytickets.com
.
New Year's Eve Party at Buster's Bistro
Celebrate with a special food menu, specialty drinks, Belgian beers, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. 5 pm; Buster's Bistro, 300 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; contact for price; 407-732-6880; bustersbistro.com
.
New Year's Eve Party on the Piazza
A family-friendly NYE celebration with music, dancing, face painting and kids' activities. 8:30 pm; Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, 5601 Universal Blvd; $155; 407-363-6890.
New Year's Eve: Party Through the Decades
Bowling party for NYE with a live DJ playing music from several different decades. 11 am; Kings Dining and Entertainment, 8255 S. International Drive; $239.63 (2-8 guests); 407-363-0200; kings-de.com
.
New Year's Eve With Boombox Cartel
EDM New Year's Eve party. 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $30-$150; 407-504-7699; giltnightclub.com
.
New Year's Gala at the Alfond Inn
NYE party with a premium open bar, champagne toast, chef-attended reception stations and live entertainment. 8 pm; The Alfond Inn, 300 E. New England Ave., Winter Park; $189; 407-998-8090.
The Nicest New Year's Eve Party on Lake Eola
Open bar party at a patio bar overlooking Lake Eola. 9 pm; B Nice, 151 E. Washington St; $40; 315-447-1974; facebook.com/bniceorlando
.
Nouveau: A Glamorous New Year’s Eve
A luxurious evening featuring full museum access with special guest Jorge Estevez (WFTV) helping count down to the New Year. 9:30 pm; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave; $125-$180; 407-896-4231; omart.org
.
NYE at Bar Louie I-Drive
Champagne toast, party favors and a signature cocktail. Masquerade attire encouraged, but not required. 8 pm; Bar Louie (International Drive), 8510 International Drive; $10; barlouie.com
.
NYE at Bar Louie Plaza on University
Tickets include a champagne toast and party favors. Masquerade attire encouraged, but not required. 8 pm; Bar Louie, 7335 Sand Lake Road; $20; 407-608-5190; barlouie.com
.
NYE at Grape and the Grain
Enjoy tunes from DJ Dizzlephunk, featuring Kenny J. on the saxophone. 7 pm; Grape & the Grain, 1110 Virginia Drive; contact for price; 407-674-6156; grapeandthegrain.com
.
NYE at Tin Roof
NYE party with live music, a complimentary champagne toast and party favors. 7 pm; The Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive; $50-$350.
NYE Party at Uncle Lou's
NYE dance party with DJ Hardway, DJ Vicious and guests. Free barbecue chicken with entry. 9 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave; $10; 407-270-9104.
NYE19 at Celine
An elegant NYE experience. 8:30 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave; $40-$150; celineorlando.com
.
The ONO Gala
A Met-inspired, fashionably over-the-top NYE party. 10 pm; ONO Nightclub, 1 S. Orange Ave; $40-$150; 407-701-9875; ononightclub.com
.
Party Like It's 1919
Pre-prohibition themed NYE party with live jazz, a photographer and a champagne toast. 8 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St; contact for price; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson
.
The RedCoats New Year's Eve Celebration
NYE party with live music. 8:30 pm; Dexter's of Winter Park, 558 W. New England Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-629-1150; dexwine.com
.
Resolution: NYE at Ember
A night filled with food, drinks, friends, champagne bottles, music and fun. 8 pm; Ember Bar and Restaurant, 42 W. Central Blvd; $15-$150; 407-849-5200.
Rock 'til the Drop
NYE party with live entertainment, a dinner buffet and a champagne toast. 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd; $125-$225; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com/orlando
.
Rockin' the Cloud
New Year's Eve party with live music. 7 pm-1 am; Downtown St. Cloud, between 9th and 11th streets, St. Cloud; free; 407-957-7226; stcloud.org
.
Steampowered New Year
A steampunk themed NYE party with fine dining, entertainment and a champagne toast. 7 pm; Cloak and Blaster, 875 Woodbury Road; $10-$15; cloakandblaster.com
.
Thornton Park New Year's Eve Street Party
Indoor/outdoor NYE party with six venues, three stages, multiple bars and more. 8 pm; Thornton Park, Summerlin Avenue and Washington Street; $15-$70; thorntonparkstreetparty.com
.