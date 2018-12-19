Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Bloggytown

Big dumb panda picks Michigan over Florida in 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Posted By on Wed, Dec 19, 2018 at 1:20 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO CRED: TWITTER.COM/ZOOATL
  • Photo cred: Twitter.com/ZooATL
Yang Yang, now a 21-year-old giant panda at Zoo Atlanta, has terrible college football takes: Last year, he picked Auburn over UCF in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and now, this year, he's picked Michigan to beat Florida.

Wrong. So wrong, big, illiterate panda.
Yang Yang could've at least done himself a favor and looked at the Vegas betting odds, which have No. 10 Florida as a 7.5 point favorite over No. 7 Michigan. Or the weirdly adorable beast could have taken into account that the 9-3 Gators have a bone to pick with the 10-2 Wolverines after they romped Florida 33-17 in the 2017 season opener and, even worse, 41-7 in the 2016 Citrus Bowl matchup.

Lots of stats and history to take into consideration.

But does Yang Yang give a damn?



Nope. The big dumb panda only wants to eat the Michigan box, forever plagued with a bad sense of intuition for college sports, just like last year.

The 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is on Dec. 29, at 12 pm Eastern.

click to enlarge PHOTO CRED: TWITTER.COM/ZOOATL
  • Photo cred: Twitter.com/ZooATL

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 15-year-old boy shot, killed while walking to Orlando high school Read More

  2. An extremely long lad was recently captured in Florida Read More

  3. The next couple weeks will probably be insane at Florida's busiest airport, Orlando International Read More

  4. New details released on NBA Experience at Disney Springs Read More

  5. Florida deputy kills two women, a child before turning gun on himself Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation