Big dumb panda picks Michigan over Florida in 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Yang Yang, now a 21-year-old giant panda at Zoo Atlanta, has terrible college football takes: Last year, he picked Auburn over UCF in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and now, this year, he's picked Michigan to beat Florida.Wrong. So wrong, big, illiterate panda.Yang Yang could've at least done himself a favor and looked at the Vegas betting odds, which have No. 10 Florida as a 7.5 point favorite over No. 7 Michigan. Or the weirdly adorable beast could have taken into account that the 9-3 Gators have a bone to pick with the 10-2 Wolverines after they romped Florida 33-17 in the 2017 season opener and, even worse, 41-7 in the 2016 Citrus Bowl matchup.Lots of stats and history to take into consideration.But does Yang Yang give a damn?Nope. The big dumb panda only wants to eat the Michigan box, forever plagued with a bad sense of intuition for college sports, just like last year.The 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is on Dec. 29, at 12 pm Eastern.