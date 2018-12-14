12 bands and 2 stages converge for Stonewall's annual Sweater Fest

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe

How often do you have a reason to not only wear a sweater in Florida but to wear it while drinking and helping raise money for a good cause? Not real often – but once a year, for the last 12 in fact, Sweater Fest gives you a damn fine excuse. You may have to pair that hideous, impractical sweater with shorts and shades, but throw it on along with your dancing shoes because this year the fest is taking over Stonewall (that cool bar that you’ve been meaning to go to). See 12 bands on two stages – including Ghostflower, TV Dinner and Spoon Dogs – plus get a free shot of Captain Morgan upon entry, and half-price admission for early birds. Add that all up and you’ve got a solid opportunity to get on Santa’s “naughty” list. Oh, yeah, Santa is reported to be making an appearance. So put on your craziest, sweatiest, most Christmas-y bit of ill-advised Florida clothing and crack open your wallet, because Sweater Fest is raising funds for the Zebra Coalition this year. – Jen Cray