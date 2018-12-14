The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 14, 2018

The Heard

12 bands and 2 stages converge for Stonewall's annual Sweater Fest

Posted By on Fri, Dec 14, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE
  • Photo via Adobe
How often do you have a reason to not only wear a sweater in Florida but to wear it while drinking and helping raise money for a good cause? Not real often – but once a year, for the last 12 in fact, Sweater Fest gives you a damn fine excuse. You may have to pair that hideous, impractical sweater with shorts and shades, but throw it on along with your dancing shoes because this year the fest is taking over Stonewall (that cool bar that you’ve been meaning to go to). See 12 bands on two stages – including Ghostflower, TV Dinner and Spoon Dogs – plus get a free shot of Captain Morgan upon entry, and half-price admission for early birds. Add that all up and you’ve got a solid opportunity to get on Santa’s “naughty” list. Oh, yeah, Santa is reported to be making an appearance. So put on your craziest, sweatiest, most Christmas-y bit of ill-advised Florida clothing and crack open your wallet, because Sweater Fest is raising funds for the Zebra Coalition this year. – Jen Cray

Friday, Dec. 14 , 7 p.m. | Stonewall Bar, 741 W. Church St. | 407-373-0888 | stonewallorlando.com | $5-$10
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Sweater Fest 12: Someday River, Fayroy, the Jackettes, Dirtbike, TV Dinner and more @ Stonewall Bar Orlando

    • Fri., Dec. 14, 7 p.m. $5-$10

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ron DeSantis wants to pull some bullshit before restoring rights to Florida felons Read More

  2. Neil deGrasse Tyson cancels Orlando appearance following sexual misconduct accusations Read More

  3. Gin Blossoms to play Orlando in February Read More

  4. Hurricane Michael insurance losses top $4 billion Read More

  5. Trump's limo and a steakhouse: The future of Orlando's Artegon Marketplace is starting to take shape Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation