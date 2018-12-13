Thursday, December 13, 2018
Holiday Matsuri brings Christmas-themed anime cosplayers to Orlando World Center Marriott
Posted
By Thaddeus McCollum
on Thu, Dec 13, 2018 at 6:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Holiday Matsuri/Facebook
Over in Japan, Christmas gets translated into something of a couples holiday, full of festive cosplay and decoration, but stripped of much of its religious significance, just like we like it. The annual Holiday Matsuri convention takes its cue from this Eastern interpretation and fills the Orlando World Center Marriott with Christmas-themed anime cosplayers, games and decor while retaining convention staples like panels and voice actors. The blowout Holiday Matsuri Rave on Saturday night is not to be missed by the kawaii set.
10 a.m. Friday-Sunday; Marriott World Center, 8701 World Center Drive; $30-$150; holidaymatsuri.com
.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: Orlando World Center Marriott, Holiday Matsuri, cosplay, Image