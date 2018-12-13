The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 13, 2018

The Gist

Holiday Matsuri brings Christmas-themed anime cosplayers to Orlando World Center Marriott

Posted By on Thu, Dec 13, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA HOLIDAY MATSURI/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Holiday Matsuri/Facebook
Over in Japan, Christmas gets translated into something of a couples holiday, full of festive cosplay and decoration, but stripped of much of its religious significance, just like we like it. The annual Holiday Matsuri convention takes its cue from this Eastern interpretation and fills the Orlando World Center Marriott with Christmas-themed anime cosplayers, games and decor while retaining convention staples like panels and voice actors. The blowout Holiday Matsuri Rave on Saturday night is not to be missed by the kawaii set.

10 a.m. Friday-Sunday; Marriott World Center, 8701 World Center Drive; $30-$150; holidaymatsuri.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Holiday Matsuri @ Marriott Orlando World Center

    • Dec. 14-16, 10 a.m. $30-$150

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Adam Sandler is coming to Orlando next February Read More

  2. Trump's limo and a steakhouse: The future of Orlando's Artegon Marketplace is starting to take shape Read More

  3. Hurricane Michael insurance losses top $4 billion Read More

  4. Orlando's Megabus stop moves from North Semoran to Orange Blossom Trail Read More

  5. Early recount totals show little change in Florida races for governor, Senate Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation