New 'Mission: Impossible' VR attraction headed to Pointe Orlando

It was just a few short weeks ago
that Nomadic released details on its upcoming flagship virtual reality arena opening at Pointe Orlando. At the time, Nomadic confirmed that it would be offering a pre-existing VR game, Arizona Sunshine, and that it will take on a new life thanks to the introduction of physical props.
Nomadic also hinted that other options will eventually be added to the attraction, allowing for repeat visits.
Now they have confirmed their second offering
. Partnering with VRWERX
, the company known for the
Paranormal Activity VR experience, Nomadic has announced a brand-new Mission: Impossible offering. VRWERX is currently developing the VR game that will be released separately from the full sensory walk-around experience at Nomadic.
Similar to the Arizona Sunshine program, the new Mission: Impossible experience will use virtual reality along with numerous physical props and sensory triggers. No storyline has yet to be shared, but the 5,000 square foot VR arena will have plenty of space to include multiple multi-sensory aspects for both confirmed experiences.
Nomadic plans to open the Pointe Orlando flagship in the coming days with the Mission: Impossible
experience coming to the VR venue in early 2019. Locations in Los Angles and Las Vegas are also both in the works.
