UCF's on-campus lazy river project just got a $1 million boost from alumni

click to enlarge Photo via UCF Athletics

The dream of a lazy river winding through the University of Central Florida campus just became more of a reality.As part of the $30 million vision for the university's Athletics Village, former UCF students Tom McNamara and his wife donated $1 million toward Recovery Cove, a leisure and recovery space for student athletes.UCF Athletics released a statement Nov. 16 thanking the McNamara family for their contribution."The Athletics Village is where UCF student-athletes study, eat, train and compete,” said Tom McNamara in the statement. "We are excited to help provide these exceptional young men and women a welcoming space to relax, socialize and study."While no opening date has been announced, the university says Recovery Cove will be entirely privately funded and will include a pool, a small lazy river and other amenities. The facility will act primarily as a leisure space for student athletes.Not to worry, fans will also have access to Recovery Cove while tailgating. UCF Athletics say all-inclusive Covegating packages including access to the Recovery Cove amenities as well as parking, food, drinks and other benefits will be available for purchase, but the pricing has not been released.UCF Athletics say they hope to be a perennial Top 25 intercollegiate athletics program and in order to achieve that status they've dedicated themselves to offering world-class athletic facilities for competition, practice, training, recovery and nutrition.