Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 30, 2018

Bloggytown

UCF's on-campus lazy river project just got a $1 million boost from alumni

Posted By on Fri, Nov 30, 2018 at 2:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UCF ATHLETICS
  • Photo via UCF Athletics
The dream of a lazy river winding through the University of Central Florida campus just became more of a reality.

As part of the $30 million vision for the university's Athletics Village, former UCF students Tom McNamara and his wife donated $1 million toward Recovery Cove, a leisure and recovery space for student athletes.

UCF Athletics released a statement Nov. 16 thanking the McNamara family for their contribution.

"The Athletics Village is where UCF student-athletes study, eat, train and compete,” said Tom McNamara in the statement. "We are excited to help provide these exceptional young men and women a welcoming space to relax, socialize and study."



While no opening date has been announced, the university says Recovery Cove will be entirely privately funded and will include a pool, a small lazy river and other amenities. The facility will act primarily as a leisure space for student athletes.

Not to worry, fans will also have access to Recovery Cove while tailgating. UCF Athletics say all-inclusive Covegating packages including access to the Recovery Cove amenities as well as parking, food, drinks and other benefits will be available for purchase, but the pricing has not been released.

UCF Athletics say they hope to be a perennial Top 25 intercollegiate athletics program and in order to achieve that status they've dedicated themselves to offering world-class athletic facilities for competition, practice, training, recovery and nutrition.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Okeechobee Arts and Music Festival officially cancelled for 2019 Read More

  2. New climate report confirms that Florida is very screwed Read More

  3. Lawsuit alleges Rick Singh had strippers in office, paid personal trips with taxpayer money Read More

  4. Here's the entire 2018 hurricane season in one stunning timelapse video Read More

  5. Insomnia Cookies is giving away free cookies next week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation