Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 30, 2018

Tip Jar

'Iron Chef' contestant Roberto Treviño heading up new ceviche bar in Orlando

Posted By on Fri, Nov 30, 2018 at 3:44 PM

click image SCREENGRAB VIA DON JULIO/FACEBOOK
  • Screengrab via Don Julio/Facebook
Chef Roberto Treviño, the former contestant on Iron Chef whose Latin-Asian fusion restaurant El Buda recently closed in downtown Orlando, will soon be spearheading a new ceviche bar.

Treviño has linked with the team at Don Julio Mexican Kitchen on South Chickasaw Trail, and will soon open a ceviche bar in the space next door, appropriately called Ceviche Bar by Don Julio.

No exact opening date has been released, but the concept is expected to open before the end of the year.

When Treviño's El Buda closed back in October, the chef told Orlando Weekly's Faiyaz Kara that he was looking for a new project. "Sometimes things just don't click, but I'm feeling great and am certainly motivated to keep cooking. I'm searching for that perfect flavor. The quest continues," said Treviño.



Looks like he found a new home with Don Julio.

In more Don Julio news, a 6,000-square-foot Don Julio Mexican Kitchen is under construction near the Eagle Creek Retail Center in Lake Nona.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UCF's on-campus lazy river project just got a $1 million boost from alumni Read More

  2. Okeechobee Arts and Music Festival officially cancelled for 2019 Read More

  3. New climate report confirms that Florida is very screwed Read More

  4. Lawsuit alleges Rick Singh had strippers in office, paid personal trips with taxpayer money Read More

  5. Here's the entire 2018 hurricane season in one stunning timelapse video Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation