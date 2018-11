'Iron Chef' contestant Roberto Treviño heading up new ceviche bar in Orlando

click image Screengrab via Don Julio/Facebook

Chef Roberto Treviño, the former contestant onwhose Latin-Asian fusion restaurant El Buda recently closed in downtown Orlando, will soon be spearheading a new ceviche bar.Treviño has linked with the team at Don Julio Mexican Kitchen on South Chickasaw Trail, and will soon open a ceviche bar in the space next door, appropriately called Ceviche Bar by Don Julio.No exact opening date has been released, but the concept is expected to open before the end of the year.When Treviño's El Buda closed back in October, the chef toldFaiyaz Kara that he was looking for a new project. "Sometimes things just don't click, but I'm feeling great and am certainly motivated to keep cooking. I'm searching for that perfect flavor. The quest continues," said Treviño.Looks like he found a new home with Don Julio.In more Don Julio news, a 6,000-square-foot Don Julio Mexican Kitchen is under construction near the Eagle Creek Retail Center in Lake Nona.