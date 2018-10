El Buda on Church Street shutters less than a year after opening

click to enlarge Photo by Rob Bartlett

El Buda, the Latin-Asian fusion restaurant inside the Bumby Arcade on Church Street, has succumbed to the jinx that saw scores of restaurants (Maddey's Craft & Cru, Eternal Tap, Chicago's Stuffed Pizza, Brick & Fire, Absinthe Bistro) shutter in the beautiful space.The restaurant, by chef Roberto Treviño and business partner Luis Garcia, was well received when it opened last December — hardly a surprise given Trevino's culinary cred Attempts to call the restaurant were met by a busy signal.We've reached out to Treviño for comment and will report more details as they become available.