Friday, October 5, 2018
El Buda on Church Street shutters less than a year after opening
Posted
By Faiyaz Kara
on Fri, Oct 5, 2018 at 7:39 AM
click to enlarge
El Buda, the Latin-Asian fusion restaurant inside the Bumby Arcade on Church Street, has succumbed to the jinx that saw scores of restaurants (Maddey's Craft & Cru, Eternal Tap, Chicago's Stuffed Pizza, Brick & Fire, Absinthe Bistro) shutter in the beautiful space.
The restaurant, by chef Roberto Treviño and business partner Luis Garcia, was well received when it opened last December
— hardly a surprise given Trevino's culinary cred
.
Attempts to call the restaurant were met by a busy signal.
We've reached out to Treviño for comment and will report more details as they become available.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.
Tags: El buda, Robert Trevino, downtown restaurants, restaurant closings, Image