Here's the entire 2018 hurricane season in one stunning timelapse video

Today, with the 2018 hurricane season officially wrapping up, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration marked the occasion with a remarkable video looking back at this year's storms.Using footage from the GOES East satellite, the timelapse video shows all 15 named storms from 2018, including 8 hurricanes and the two major storms; Michael and Florence.Earlier this week, NOAA declared that the 2018 hurricane season was above average.