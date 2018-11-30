Friday, November 30, 2018
Here's the entire 2018 hurricane season in one stunning timelapse video
By Colin Wolf
on Fri, Nov 30, 2018 at 12:34 PM
Today, with the 2018 hurricane season officially wrapping up, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration marked the occasion with a remarkable video looking back at this year's storms.
Using footage from the GOES East satellite, the timelapse video shows all 15 named storms from 2018, including 8 hurricanes and the two major storms; Michael and Florence.
Earlier this week, NOAA declared that the 2018 hurricane season was above average.
