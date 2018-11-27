Tuesday, November 27, 2018
New Orleans bounce legend Big Freedia to return to Orlando
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Nov 27, 2018 at 12:55 PM
Are you still bummed that you missed Big Freedia's sold-out show at Will's Pub
earlier this year? Not to worry, your Queen of Bounce
has heard your entreaties and Big Freedia
will be returning to the City Beautiful at an even bigger venue.
Big Freedia holds court at the Abbey
on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Wed. Nov. 28.
