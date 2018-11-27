The Heard

Tuesday, November 27, 2018

New Orleans bounce legend Big Freedia to return to Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Nov 27, 2018 at 12:55 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JEN CRAY FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly
Are you still bummed that you missed Big Freedia's sold-out show at Will's Pub earlier this year? Not to worry, your Queen of Bounce has heard your entreaties and Big Freedia will be returning to the City Beautiful at an even bigger venue.

Big Freedia holds court at the Abbey on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Wed. Nov. 28.

