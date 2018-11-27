Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Bloggytown

Member of extremist group 'Proud Boys' considering a run for Orange County Republican Executive Committee

Posted By on Tue, Nov 27, 2018 at 4:20 PM

PHOTO VIA CENTRAL FLORIDA POST/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Central Florida Post/Facebook
Jacob Engels, publisher of local far right blog the Central Florida Post and member of the extremist group the "Proud Boys," is considering running for Chairman of the Orange County Republican Executive Committee.

Engels, who's a regular InfoWars contributor and an associate of former Trump advisor Roger Stone, made the announcement through the Central Florida Post Facebook account yesterday, saying the party needs to get rid of "globalist hangers-on of the old-guard" and that he'll make his official decision on Dec. 1. 

"In the past 24 hours, many people have urged me to launch a campaign for a high level leadership position within the Orange County Republican Executive Committee," said Engels in the Facebook post. "We need a cleansing of our ranks to rid the party of globalist hangers-on of the old-guard and I am considering my next steps. I will reach a final decision by December 1st."

In another post, which ironically says "Fxxx Political Correctness," and "Engels for GOP chair," he lists a few other ideas, like "Expel globalists from the ranks," "Crush #NeverTrump insurrections," and "Rebrand & focus efforts through digital / alternative outreach."



The Orange County Republican Executive Committee will host their next meeting Thursday, Dec. 6, where they'll hold elections for Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary, Treasurer, Executive Director, Assistant Secretary and Assistant Treasurer. The current OCREC Chairman is Charles Hart.

Engels' personal account was removed by Facebook last month, when the company removed every "Proud Boy" account for violating its rules regarding hate speech.

The "Proud Boys," a self-described "Western Chauvinist" group founded by Vice News co-founder Gavin McInnes, were recently designated by the FBI as "an extremist group with ties to white nationalism," as recently revealed in a document from the Clark County sheriff's office in Washington state.

Known for wearing black-and-yellow polo shirts and only masturbating once a month (seriously), the "Proud Boys" were part of the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally, and were also involved in the violent attacks in New York City last October, after McInnes gave a speech at the Metropolitan Republican Club.
As a self-described Islamophobe, McInnes has a well-documented history of incredibly ignorant statements, like when he told a New York Press reporter that he lived in the progressive-leaning Williamsburg neighborhood because, "Well, at least they’re not niggers or Puerto Ricans. At least they’re white."

Following the new "extremist" classification of the "Proud Boys" from the FBI and the incident in NYC, McInnes has since publicly distanced himself from the group, though the actual extent of his removal is unknown.

The Southern Poverty Law Center classifies the "Proud Boys" as a "hate group," though the group says they're not, and Engels himself has been featured on SPLC's "Hate Watch" for what he says was "standing against forced female genital mutilation and attacks on women/LGBT from Radical Islam."

In a previous Orlando Weekly story, Engels denied being a full member of the "Proud Boys," arguing that he simply goes to the meetings and protests alongside the members. "[I] have many friends in the organization and have spent time at meet-ups, trying to investigate these accusations of racism, homophobia. As a gay man, I’ve encountered nothing but an atmosphere of welcoming and intense love for America," said Engels. 
click to enlarge Jacob Engels wearing the Proud Boys shirt
  • Jacob Engels wearing the Proud Boys shirt


However, Engels seems to now embrace the label after multiple national news outlets reported on his affiliation with the group during a removal from an Andrew Gillum rally.

He also has appeared as a representative of the the "Proud Boys" in his own stories and tweets. 

We reached out to OCREC for comment, and will update this story if we hear back. We did not reach out to Engels for this story because he lies every single time we attempt to have a correspondence with him.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney's Candlelight Processional with Neil Patrick Harris will be livestreamed for the first time ever Read More

  2. New climate report confirms that Florida is very screwed Read More

  3. Assault weapons ban proposed for Florida's 2020 ballot Read More

  4. Pointe Orlando will soon have one of the world's best VR attractions Read More

  5. Disney's Hollywood Studios is getting a new logo, which means its name is safe for now Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation