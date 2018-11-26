The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 26, 2018

The Gist

Zoo Miami becomes Florida's first Certified Autism Center zoo

Posted By on Mon, Nov 26, 2018 at 11:30 AM

click image IMAGE VIA TWITTER | MDCPS
  • Image via Twitter | MDCPS
As we gain more awareness and understanding of autism, more attractions are attempting to improve how they accommodate those with varied sensory needs. Partnering with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), Zoo Miami recently became the first zoo in the state named a Certified Autism Center by the organization.

Staff at the zoo went through special autism awareness training, and an audit was performed to identify whether the zoo can become more welcoming to guests on the autism spectrum.

“Zoo Miami aims to provide each guest with an enjoyable visit and is proud to be designated as a certified autism center. Our staff has undergone training to be able to better serve guests with autism and other special needs,” says Carol Kruse, Zoo Miami director, in a statement.

Sensory bags with noise-canceling headphones and stress/fidget toys will be available to guests. Sensory Guides are also being designed that will identify quiet areas and possible triggers around the zoo.



Legoland Florida began offering similar sensory accommodations earlier this year, while Disney, previously a leader in the field, has faced multiple lawsuits as it tries to accommodate guests with autism.

Across the industry, there have been significant strides in recent years to best address the needs of certain guests while providing a safe and enjoyable environment for all. Earlier this year SeaWorld-owned Sesame Place became the first theme park in the world to be a Certified Autism Center by the IBCCES. SeaWorld’s zoological director, Kelly Flaherty Clark, also serves on the IBCCES Advisory Board.

“We believe it’s important to ensure all guests can experience the world around them in a safe way,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. “Our Certified Autism Center designation is awarded to premier organizations who have completed rigorous training and meet the highest industry standards, and we’re so excited to work with Zoo Miami on this initiative.”

Zoo Miami’s autism accommodations and awareness training will take place over the next few months, with a goal of being completely rolled out  ahead of Autism Awareness Month in April.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney's Hollywood Studios is getting a new logo, which means its name is safe for now Read More

  2. Mike Dunn's Folk Yeah balloons to three-day music festival in its third year Read More

  3. YMCA of Central Florida awarded $8.9 million for new facility in Orlando's Packing District Read More

  4. James Beard Foundation's Celebrity Chef Tour returns to Ravello this week Read More

  5. Wonton Asian Kitchen in Winter Park has closed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation