Mike Dunn's Folk Yeah balloons to three-day music festival in its third year

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Folk Yeah 3

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Day Joy at Folk Yeah 3

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Day Joy at Folk Yeah 3

click to enlarge Bao Le-Huu

Richard Sherfey & All God's Children at Folk Yeah 3

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Bastion at Folk Yeah 3

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Palace Doctor at Folk Yeah 3

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Folk Yeah 3

click to enlarge Jen Cray

The Prado Sisters, Terri Binion and Matthew Fowler at Folk Yeah 3

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Quiet stage at Folk Yeah 3

click to enlarge Bao Le-Huu

Maple Sparrow at Folk Yeah 3

click to enlarge Bao Le-Huu

Gailanne Amundsen at Folk Yeah 3

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Matthew Fowler and the Prado Sisters at Folk Yeah 3

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Matthew Fowler and the Prado Sisters at Folk Yeah 3

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Matthew Fowler and the Prado Sisters at Folk Yeah 3

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Matthew Fowler and the Prado Sisters at Folk Yeah 3

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Folk Yeah 3

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Folk Yeah 3

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Folk Yeah 3

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Folk Yeah 3

Black Friday? No, thanks. I value my sanity more than a good deal. Sokicking off a day early was the perfect antidote to the yearly consumerist apocalypse.This year, the annual showcase of singer-songwriters by decorated Orlando musicianhas taken one of the biggest local quantum leaps. It’s gone from a single-night concert in its first two years to ringing in the third edition as athat includes a band-heavy opening night (“Electric”), the all-day main event spanning every corner of the Will’s Pub complex across four stages and finally a relaxed closing day (“Hangover”).In its maiden voyage as a fleet, the newly expanded event fired off the line with an auspicious two-stage start. The outside stage set the tone with a band-heavy lineup that featured good established Orlando groups likeandas well as some nice new discoveries like the slow-bleeding heart ofand Athens’a new band fronted byPhillip Brantley whose angled and twangy indie-rock sound pumps with an underground pulse that’s at once ‘90s and Southern.Inside Lil Indies was a designated quiet stage, which host and local Americana beaconenforced admirably.The indoor performances, though more intimate, were sometimes just as spirited. Between the sets byandthere was definitely a bit of avibe in the house.Amundsen – who just released a new album of Carter Family covers produced byhimself – showcased a bright Americana sound that interprets crackling traditional styles with young, modern snap.The big feature inside werewho suddenly filled the house. More than just a pleasant background vocal foil to Fowler, the sisters – Tana and Adeline – provide him with added instrumentation and presence.With their voices, woodwind and brass, they give his tender sensibility some real flesh, drawing some of the nuances with more vividness. With the Prados in the mix, Matthew Fowler has anthat graces his expression a big, welcome boost in variety and dimension to cast him in his most unique light yet.Beyond just the music, the outdoor grounds were arranged for both concert and bazaar withIf Folk Yeah were to continue in this format, more trumpeting of the market aspect of the event could make it another hip, truly local option forlike Grandma Party, Redlight Saves Christmas and Will’s A Faire.Even though Folk Yeah does honor its name, this blowout edition featured a nice range of styles. But the most distinctive part, the aspect that gives Folk Yeah such identity and pedigree, is thatran throughout it, even at this scale. It felt executed with concept, care and conviction. Just how Dunn does things.