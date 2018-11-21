Bloggytown

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Orlando International Airport ranked among most likely to delay your flight

Posted By on Wed, Nov 21, 2018 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Orlando International Airport Facebook

Orlando International Airport is one of the busiest in the country, and in between alligators crossing the runway, ICE agents accidentally shooting themselves in the foot, and belligerent Canadians trying to hijack luggage cars, there's a solid chance your flight could be delayed this Thanksgiving.


According to a new report from travel writer Asher Fergusson, MCO is the seventh worst airport in the country when it comes to flight delays. The list ranks Orlando's airport as the second worst in Florida, just a couple spots below Miami, which took the fifth spot overall.



To calculate the study, the report looked at the 25 busiest airports in the U.S. and collected data from the Federal Aviation Administration, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, and wait times in customs from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.



While most flights out of MCO have a 77.5 percent chance of departing on time, there's a 2.4 percent chance your flight will be cancelled altogether. However, the biggest hangup for Orlando International isn't cancelled flights, it's the security lines, where there's an average 24.43 minute delay.

This incredibly high likelihood that you'll be caught up in security places Orlando as the worst in the country for this category.

As every dad in existence has warned, show up at least a couple hours early.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ASHERFERGUSSON.COM
  • Photo via asherfergusson.com
