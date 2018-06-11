Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 11, 2018

Bloggytown

A plane was held up this morning at Orlando International Airport because a gator was on the runway

Posted By on Mon, Jun 11, 2018 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA ANTHONY VELARDI
  • Screen grab via Anthony Velardi
A plane on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport (MCO) was briefly held up so a gator could slowly meander across the runway.

The incident was caught on video and posted to Facebook by local photographer Anthony Velardi, who says he was was on a return trip to Orlando from D.C. when the pilot told the passengers to look out the window. 
MCO has its fair share of gators, and actually has a biologist on hand to manage the airport's wildlife populations. Last year the airport tweeted out a photo of some newly hatched gators in the surrounding retention ponds.

But MCO isn't the only local airport with an abundance of massive reptiles. The nearby Orlando Executive Airport made headlines in June 2017 when a plane ran over an 11-foot gator on the runway. 

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney is giving away a chance to 'glamp' at Animal Kingdom's World of Avatar Read More

  2. Pulse survivors and victims' families file lawsuits against nightclub owners, police Read More

  3. SeaWorld leadership shakeup continues as the company moves into the next chapter of its recovery Read More

  4. Terry DeCarlo resigns from the LGBT+ Center Orlando Read More

  5. Orlando man holds 4 children hostage after shooting officer, police say Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation