A plane was held up this morning at Orlando International Airport because a gator was on the runway
By Colin Wolf
on Mon, Jun 11, 2018 at 11:05 AM
A plane on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport (MCO) was briefly held up so a gator could slowly meander across the runway.
The incident was caught on video and posted to Facebook by local photographer Anthony Velardi, who says he was was on a return trip to Orlando from D.C. when the pilot told the passengers to look out the window.
MCO has its fair share of gators, and actually has a biologist on hand to manage the airport's wildlife populations. Last year the airport tweeted out a photo
of some newly hatched gators in the surrounding retention ponds.
But MCO isn't the only local airport with an abundance of massive reptiles. The nearby Orlando Executive Airport made headlines in June 2017 when a plane ran over an 11-foot gator
on the runway.
