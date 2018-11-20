Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Tip Jar

Pokéworks opening new location in downtown Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Nov 20, 2018 at 12:48 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA POKÉWORKS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Pokéworks/Facebook
Cali-based poke chain Pokéworks plans to open a new spot in downtown Orlando.

The fast-casual eatery run by former Top Chef contestant Sheldon Simeon will open inside the Morgan & Morgan building at 20 N. Orange Ave.

While the signature dish at Pokéworks is Hawaiian-style build-your-own poke bowls, the chain also serves up poke burritos, poke salads, miso soup and seaweed salad.

Besides the downtown location, Pokéworks is also planning to open another outpost in the Stonehill Plaza in Oviedo. Both are slated to open early next year.



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Brightline-Virgin rail service from Orlando to Tampa could cost $35 for one-way ticket Read More

  2. The New York Times may have just leaked a major update planned for Walt Disney World Read More

  3. Margaritaville just confirmed it's building one of the most technologically advanced water parks ever in Kissimmee Read More

  4. Ocoee will issue proclamation acknowledging 1920 Election Day massacre Read More

  5. Everything Disney is bringing to Orlando announced at last weekend's Destination D event Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation