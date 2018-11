Pokéworks opening new location in downtown Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via Pokéworks/Facebook

Cali-based poke chain Pokéworks plans to open a new spot in downtown Orlando.The fast-casual eatery run by formercontestant Sheldon Simeon will open inside the Morgan & Morgan building at 20 N. Orange Ave.While the signature dish at Pokéworks is Hawaiian-style build-your-own poke bowls, the chain also serves up poke burritos, poke salads, miso soup and seaweed salad.Besides the downtown location, Pokéworks is also planning to open another outpost in the Stonehill Plaza in Oviedo. Both are slated to open early next year.