Pokéworks opening new location in downtown Orlando
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Nov 20, 2018 at 12:48 PM
Cali-based poke chain Pokéworks
plans to open a new spot in downtown Orlando.
The fast-casual eatery run by former Top Chef
contestant Sheldon Simeon will open inside the Morgan & Morgan building at 20 N. Orange Ave.
While the signature dish at Pokéworks is Hawaiian-style build-your-own poke bowls, the chain also serves up poke burritos, poke salads, miso soup and seaweed salad.
Besides the downtown location, Pokéworks is also planning to open another outpost in the Stonehill Plaza in Oviedo. Both are slated to open early next year.
