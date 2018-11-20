The Gist

Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Central Florida Jobs with Justice seeks donated art for show and silent auction

Posted By on Tue, Nov 20, 2018 at 4:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CENTRAL FLORIDA JOBS WITH JUSTICE
  • Photo via Central Florida Jobs with Justice
Central Florida Jobs with Justice is seeking donated art pieces for its show and silent auction at its December awards ceremony celebrating local organizers.

CFJwJ is a coalition of labor unions, community organizations, students, faith-based groups and workers that strive to build power for working people through several campaigns, such as raising wages or protecting collective bargaining.

The event, known informally as Orlando's social justice prom, will bring together over 150 local activists, community leaders, workers and supporters for "The Sound and Color of Power Art Show and Awards Dinner" on Dec. 11 at Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

"This year's theme is 'The Sound and Color of Power' as we articulate and show the vibrant elements of our social justice movement," event organizers said in statement. "This includes fighting for workers rights, immigrant justice, LGBTQ equality, accessible health care, racial justice, climate justice and gender equality."



click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CENTRAL FLORIDA JOBS WITH JUSTICE
  • Photo via Central Florida Jobs with Justice
The donated artwork will be displayed during the event. Proceeds raised from the auction will go toward the organization's leadership training scholarship fund that "invests in the future leaders of our movement," according to a news release.

For more information about donating artwork, contact CFJwJ at centralfljwj@gmail.com. 

