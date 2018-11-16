The Gist

Friday, November 16, 2018

Universal Orlando raises employee starting pay to $12 an hour

Posted By on Fri, Nov 16, 2018 at 1:28 PM

PHOTO VIA CHAD SPARKES/FLICKR
  • Photo via Chad Sparkes/Flickr
Universal Orlando announced yesterday morning that beginning in February, employee starting pay will be raised to $12 an hour.

The wage increase, previously at $10 an hour, comes roughly two months after Orlando labor unions' agreement with Disney to raise wages to $15 by 2021.

Though Universal did not say exactly what motivated the raises, the Unite Here union, which represents hospitality workers at Disney World, took credit for yesterday's announcement on their Facebook page. "Within hours of our public call for Universal and other employers to raise wages to match Union wages at Disney, Universal raised minimum to $12 in February! Universal’s action is a clear and unmistakable response to our Union power here in Central Florida," said the union.
 
This isn't the first time Universal's pay has been influenced by Disney. In 2014, Disney and the unions agreed on a $2 salary increasing, raising minimum wages from $8 an hour to $10. Two months later, Universal and SeaWorld followed suit and raised minimum pay to $9 an hour.

Disney's new contract will raise minimum wage to 11$ by December 2018, $12 by March 2019 and $13 by September 2019. The following year, October 2020, wages will rise again to $14 an hour until finally in October 2021 pay will reach $15.



