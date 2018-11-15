The Gist

Thursday, November 15, 2018

Disney reveals new 'storytelling' ride vehicles for Guardians of the Galaxy coaster at Epcot

Posted By on Thu, Nov 15, 2018 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
During a breakfast panel at this week's IAAPA 2018, Disney's Bob Chapek revealed the new ride vehicles from the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy indoor roller coaster attraction coming to Epcot.

Described as "storytelling" ride vehicles, the cars are themed to resemble the ships from the films, and are designed to direct guests to look at various stories unfolding around them during the duration of the ride. 

"On most coasters, the vehicles point straight ahead throughout the ride,” said Chapek. "But on this attraction, each individual cab will be programmed to direct your eye to the story happening around you. That means instead of whizzing by the action, you’ll be fully immersed in the story from the minute you launch."

The new Guardians coaster will premiere at Epcot in 2021, during the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
