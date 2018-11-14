The Gist

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

'Hey Grrl' exhibit puts Orlando's creepiest texts on blast for one night only

Posted By on Wed, Nov 14, 2018 at 3:14 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA HEY GRRL
  • Photo via Hey Grrl
Hey, girl. Are you as ready to smash the patriarchy as we are? So is Heidi Kneisl (and a load of other local artists), so she organized this art show. About 20 female artists, including Mary Dodd, Erin Nolan, Johannah O’Donnell and the Naysayer herself, are featured in this exhibition gracing the walls of Lil Indies for the next month or so, as sort of a celebration of the way American women grabbed ’em by the midterms this year. Putting the squirm-inducing sprinkles on this ice cream sundae of female rage and Anita Hill-believing, a one-day-only show comprising screenshots of unwanted texts, chats, messages and pictures called Unsolicited pops up (ick) on opening night. Show up for the art, stay for the red faces as Orlando men see their ill-considered use of emojis displayed for all to see. (Note: Identifying info will be removed from the screenshots, but c’mon – we know it was you.)

Friday, 6 p.m. | Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. | facebook.com/lilindiesorlando | free to be you and me

Event Details Hey Grrl
@ Lil Indies
1036 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., Nov. 16, 6 p.m. and Nov. 17-Dec. 16
Price: free
Art
