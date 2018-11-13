Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Menagerie Eatery & Bar is now open in Thornton Park
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Nov 13, 2018 at 2:49 PM
Photo via Menagerie Eatery & Bar/Instagram
Menagerie Eatery & Bar is now in soft opening in Thornton Park.
The new concept is located across from Stubborn Mule in the former Muddy Waters/Mucho's location, at 101 S. Eola Drive.
Menagerie offers up a hefty cocktail menu
, as well as a pretty eclectic food menu, centered on small plates and larger-portion "shareables." Everything from vegan pâté to bone marrow canoes to duck wings and lighter bites like a feta watermelon salad, are all up for grabs.
Photo via Menagerie Eatery & Bar/Instagram
Check out the full menu here.
The space also specializes in private events and large groups, offering packages for baby showers, bridal showers or just a "Bro's Night Out."
Photo via Menagerie Eatery & Bar/Facebook
