Menagerie Eatery & Bar is now open in Thornton Park

Menagerie Eatery & Bar is now in soft opening in Thornton Park.The new concept is located across from Stubborn Mule in the former Muddy Waters/Mucho's location, at 101 S. Eola Drive.Menagerie offers up a hefty cocktail menu , as well as a pretty eclectic food menu, centered on small plates and larger-portion "shareables." Everything from vegan pâté to bone marrow canoes to duck wings and lighter bites like a feta watermelon salad, are all up for grabs.Check out the full menu here. The space also specializes in private events and large groups, offering packages for baby showers, bridal showers or just a "Bro's Night Out."