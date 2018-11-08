Bloggytown

Thursday, November 8, 2018

Nikki Fried now leading Florida's race for agriculture commissioner

Posted By on Thu, Nov 8, 2018 at 2:52 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NIKKI FRIED/FACEBOOK
Nikki Fried, Florida's Democratic candidate for agriculture commissioner, now has an extremely narrow lead over Republican Rep. Matt Caldwell.

At the start of Thursday, Fried trailed by nearly 4,000 votes, but now the Fort Lauderdale attorney and lobbyist has pulled ahead of Caldwell by just 583 votes, according to the Division of Elections.

This is going to be a ridiculously close one.

At this point a hand recount is likely to happen, since the threshold is .25 percent. However, unofficial statewide results must be reported to the state elections office before a recount can become official. The deadline for counties to report unofficial results is Saturday at noon.

It's also worth mentioning that if you cast a provisional ballot you have until 5 p.m. today to make sure your vote counted. Please contact your
respective Supervisors of Elections in either Orange, Seminole, Osecola or Polk counties to make sure your ballot is counted.



While it's still way too early to call, and these numbers will change throughout the day, if Fried pulls this off she'll be the only Democratic agriculture commissioner in the country.
drgokdgxcaai-k1.jpg

