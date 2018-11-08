Bloggytown

Thursday, November 8, 2018

Florida voters have until 5 p.m. to get provisional ballots to the Supervisor of Elections

Posted By on Thu, Nov 8, 2018 at 2:24 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ERIK HERSMAN VIA FLICKR
Florida's U.S. Senate and Agriculture Commissioner races are going into automatic recounts, meaning those who cast a provisional ballot on Nov. 6 have until 5 p.m. Thursday to cure their ballot with county officials.

As in: Those who cast a provisional ballot, whether you did so because you forgot your identification or showed up at the wrong polling place, need to touch base with your respective Supervisors of Elections in either Orange, Seminole, Osecola or Polk counties to make sure your ballot is counted.

"We want to make sure all eligible voters who cast a ballot have their vote counted," Patricia Brigham, president of the League of Women Voters of Florida, said in a statement.

Both Senate candidates, Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson and term-limited Republican Gov. Rick Scott, have requested the names of those who cast a provisional ballot on Tuesday.



Brigham says, "Providing voter information to campaigns would violate Florida's Constitution according to election officials, but we do want to urge those who cast a provisional ballot to make sure their vote counts by providing the necessary ID or documentation to their county supervisor of elections before today's deadline ..."

She adds: "The LWV has long advocated for a thorough and accurate process of counting provisional ballots. All ballots must be counted. We will be monitoring closely and taking further action as needed if necessary."

Contact information for Supervisors of Elections offices available below (physical addresses, phone numbers and emails are available at the bottom of the page for Polk and Osceola counties):

