Friday, November 2, 2018

Early voting for Florida general election ends this Sunday in Orange County

Early voting for Florida's general election ends this Sunday in Orange County.

Until Nov. 4, Orange County residents can vote early every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 16 voter locations, including a new polling spot at the University of Central Florida. Find all locations at ocfelections.com.

Here's the early voting information for other areas of Central Florida by county:
  • Seminole County: Lasts through Sunday, Nov. 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find all locations here.
  • Volusia County: Lasts through Saturday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find all locations here.
  • Polk County: Lasts through Sunday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find all locations here.
  • Brevard County: Lasts through Saturday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Find all locations here.
  • Lake County: Lasts through Saturday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find all locations here.
  • Osceola County: Lasts through Sunday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find all locations here.

  • Flagler County: Lasts through Saturday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find all locations here.
  • Sumter County: Lasts through Saturday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find all locations here.
  • Marion County: Lasts through Saturday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find all locations here.
On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6, and you are required to vote in the polling place assigned to the precinct where you live (which you can find on your voter registration card or ocfelections.com).



For both early voting and Election Day voting, you will need to bring photo identification with a signature, such as a driver's license, or you will have to vote with a provisional ballot.

Orlando Weekly compiled an amendment and candidate voting guide to help you know what's on the ballot, as well as a compact voting guide you can take inside the booth.

