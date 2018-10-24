Orlando Weekly's compact voting guide for 2018 midterms 

Early voting in Orange County runs daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 4, at 16 voter locations, including a new polling spot at the University of Central Florida. Find all locations at ocfelections.com.

On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6, and you are required to vote in the polling place assigned to the precinct where you live (which you can find on your voter registration card or ocfelections.com). Bring photo identification with a signature, such as a driver's license, or you will have to vote with a provisional ballot. Take this guide with you to the voting booth if you need it. Happy voting.

We also have more lengthy recommendations for both the Orange County candidates and the 2018 amendments.

U.S. Senate:

Governor: Andrew Gillum

Attorney General: Sean Shaw

Chief Financial Officer: Jeremy Ring

Agriculture Commissioner: Nikki Fried

U.S. Rep. 7: Stephanie Murphy

U.S. Rep. 8: Sanjay Patel

U.S. Rep. 9: Darren Soto

State Rep. 30: Joy Goff-Marcil

State Rep. 44: Geraldine Thompson

State Rep. 45: Kamia Brown

State Rep. 46: Bruce Antone

State Rep. 47: Anna Eskamani

State Rep. 48: Amy Mercado

State Rep. 49: Carlos Guillermo Smith

Supreme Court Judge Alan Lawson: Retain

Fifth District Court of Appeals Judge Eric Eisnaugle: Don’t Retain

Circuit Judge Group 9: Laura Shaffer

Orange County Commission District 2: Patricia Rumph

Orange County Commission District 3: Mayra Uribe

Orange County Commission District 4: Maribel Gomez Cordero

Orange County Sheriff: No recommendation

Orange County School Board, District 2: Johanna López

Orange County School Board, District 7: Eric Schwalbach

Orange County Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 2: Daisy Morales

Orange County Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 4: Dawn Curtis

Amendment 1: NO

Amendment 2: NO

Amendment 3: YES

Amendment 4: YES

Amendment 5: NO

Amendment 6: NO

Amendment 7: NO

Amendment 9: YES

Amendment 10: NO

Amendment 11: YES

Amendment 12: YES

Amendment 13: YES