October 24, 2018 News & Features » News

Email
Print
Share

Orlando Weekly's compact voting guide for 2018 midterms 

Take me with you

By
voteguide.png

Early voting in Orange County runs daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 4, at 16 voter locations, including a new polling spot at the University of Central Florida. Find all locations at ocfelections.com.

On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6, and you are required to vote in the polling place assigned to the precinct where you live (which you can find on your voter registration card or ocfelections.com). Bring photo identification with a signature, such as a driver's license, or you will have to vote with a provisional ballot. Take this guide with you to the voting booth if you need it. Happy voting.

We also have more lengthy recommendations for both the Orange County candidates and the 2018 amendments.


U.S. Senate: Bill Nelson

Governor: Andrew Gillum

Attorney General: Sean Shaw

Chief Financial Officer: Jeremy Ring

Agriculture Commissioner: Nikki Fried

U.S. Rep. 7: Stephanie Murphy

U.S. Rep. 8: Sanjay Patel

U.S. Rep. 9: Darren Soto

State Rep. 30: Joy Goff-Marcil

State Rep. 44: Geraldine Thompson

State Rep. 45: Kamia Brown

State Rep. 46: Bruce Antone

State Rep. 47: Anna Eskamani

State Rep. 48: Amy Mercado

State Rep. 49: Carlos Guillermo Smith

Supreme Court Judge Alan Lawson: Retain

Fifth District Court of Appeals Judge Eric Eisnaugle: Don’t Retain

Circuit Judge Group 9: Laura Shaffer

Orange County Commission District 2: Patricia Rumph

Orange County Commission District 3: Mayra Uribe

Orange County Commission District 4: Maribel Gomez Cordero

Orange County Sheriff: No recommendation

Orange County School Board, District 2: Johanna López

Orange County School Board, District 7: Eric Schwalbach

Orange County Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 2: Daisy Morales

Orange County Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 4: Dawn Curtis

Amendment 1: NO

Amendment 2: NO

Amendment 3: YES

Amendment 4: YES

Amendment 5: NO

Amendment 6: NO

Amendment 7: NO

Amendment 9: YES

Amendment 10: NO

Amendment 11: YES

Amendment 12: YES

Amendment 13: YES

Jump to comments

Tags:

More News »

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The 2018 Florida Amendments, what they actually mean and what we recommend Read More

  2. Every candidate Orlando Weekly recomennds for the 2018 Orange County ballot Read More

  3. Gimme Shelter: Meet Duke! Read More

  4. ICYMI: Rick Scott’s twisted investment ties, Fashion Square Mall’s last stand, and more Read More

  5. Central Florida's love for monarch butterflies is in full bloom – but are we loving them to death? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation