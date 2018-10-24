Orlando Weekly's compact voting guide for 2018 midterms 

Early voting in Orange County runs daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 4, at 16 voter locations, including a new polling spot at the University of Central Florida. Find all locations at ocfelections.com.
On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6, and you are required to vote in the polling place assigned to the precinct where you live (which you can find on your voter registration card or ocfelections.com). Bring photo identification with a signature, such as a driver's license, or you will have to vote with a provisional ballot. Take this guide with you to the voting booth if you need it. Happy voting.
We also have more lengthy recommendations for both the Orange County candidates and the 2018 amendments.
Governor: Andrew Gillum
Attorney General: Sean Shaw
Chief Financial Officer: Jeremy Ring
Agriculture Commissioner: Nikki Fried
U.S. Rep. 7: Stephanie Murphy
U.S. Rep. 8: Sanjay Patel
U.S. Rep. 9: Darren Soto
State Rep. 30: Joy Goff-Marcil
State Rep. 44: Geraldine Thompson
State Rep. 45: Kamia Brown
State Rep. 46: Bruce Antone
State Rep. 47: Anna Eskamani
State Rep. 48: Amy Mercado
State Rep. 49: Carlos Guillermo Smith
Supreme Court Judge Alan Lawson: Retain
Fifth District Court of Appeals Judge Eric Eisnaugle: Don’t Retain
Circuit Judge Group 9: Laura Shaffer
Orange County Commission District 2: Patricia Rumph
Orange County Commission District 3: Mayra Uribe
Orange County Commission District 4: Maribel Gomez Cordero
Orange County Sheriff: No recommendation
Orange County School Board, District 2: Johanna López
Orange County School Board, District 7: Eric Schwalbach
Orange County Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 2: Daisy Morales
Orange County Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 4: Dawn Curtis
Amendment 1: NO
Amendment 2: NO
Amendment 3: YES
Amendment 4: YES
Amendment 5: NO
Amendment 6: NO
Amendment 7: NO
Amendment 9: YES
Amendment 10: NO
Amendment 11: YES
Amendment 12: YES
Amendment 13: YES
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.