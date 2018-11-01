Thursday, November 1, 2018
Florida woman dresses up baby as Publix sub for Halloween
By Colin Wolf
on Thu, Nov 1, 2018 at 12:05 PM
Photo via Elizabeth Dugan/Facebook
A Florida mom posted a photo of her baby dressed as a Publix sub to her Facebook, and obviously it's the most Florida Halloween costume in existence.
"They say you shouldn’t eat deli meat while pregnant but all she wanted was pub subs...so much she popped out as one," said Elizabeth Dugan of Tampa in the post.
Dugan told Orlando Weekly
that she most definitely had a Pub sub after the birth of her baby, Willow Eloise. "It was a big joke in my house because my entire pregnancy I craved Pub subs. It was only fitting she was one for Halloween,” said Dugan.
The little sandwich of joy actually has her own Instagram
if you want to follow along with her other outstanding outfits.
This is the only Halloween content that matters.
