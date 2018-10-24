Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Tip Jar

Organic grocery store Earth Fare coming to Orlando's SoDo area

Posted By on Wed, Oct 24, 2018 at 1:02 PM

PHOTO VIA EARTH FARE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Earth Fare/Facebook
A new Orlando Earth Fare supermarket is coming to Orlando's SoDo district.

The 24,000-square-foot natural food grocery store will be located at 725 Main Lane in Novel Lucerne, a new development going up near the intersection of South Orange Avenue and Gore Street. No opening date has been confirmed.

On top of organic groceries, Earth Fare stores feature a signature "Heirloom Juice Bar," which serves custom-squeezed juices, smoothies and coffees. Ready-to-go options including a salad bar, a pizza station and a sandwich counter will also be made available to shoppers.

The new location joins the recently announced Lake Nona Earth Fare, which opened last month.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando area's Chef Norman Van Aken declines invite to cook for Donald Trump Read More

  2. Records suggest Andrew Gillum lied about receiving Hamilton ticket and hotel expenses from FBI agent in 2016 Read More

  3. An Indiana Jones mini-land may finally find a home at Disney's Hollywood Studios Read More

  4. It looks like the days are numbered for Bongos at Disney Springs Read More

  5. Mooyah Burgers Fries and Shakes coming to I-Drive's Hollywood Plaza Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation