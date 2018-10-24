Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Organic grocery store Earth Fare coming to Orlando's SoDo area
By Paola Peralta
on Wed, Oct 24, 2018 at 1:02 PM
Photo via Earth Fare/Facebook
A new Orlando Earth Fare supermarket is coming to Orlando's SoDo district.
The 24,000-square-foot natural food grocery store will be located at 725 Main Lane in Novel Lucerne, a new development going up near the intersection of South Orange Avenue and Gore Street. No opening date has been confirmed.
On top of organic groceries, Earth Fare stores feature a signature "Heirloom Juice Bar," which serves custom-squeezed juices, smoothies and coffees. Ready-to-go options including a salad bar, a pizza station and a sandwich counter will also be made available to shoppers.
The new location joins the recently announced Lake Nona Earth Fare
, which opened last month.
