Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Tip Jar

Earth Fare organic supermarket will open its first Orlando area location next week

Posted By on Tue, Sep 18, 2018 at 2:37 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA EARTH FARE NONA PLACE / FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Earth Fare Nona Place / Facebook
Earth Fare, a supermarket that specializes in organic and "clean food," will open its first location in the Orlando area next week.

The new store will open on Saturday, Sept. 29, in Lake Nona at The Shoppes at Nona Place (13024 Narcoossee Road).

Earth Fare is known for its pledge to customers that none of its products include added hormones, antibiotics, high fructose corn syrup, artificial preservatives, or artificial colors and flavors.

Earth Fare also values "clean food security," or giving customers access to a healthier lifestyle by providing meals that are both healthy and affordable for families. They plan to sell these meals in their Heirloom Café and Juice Bar as well as the prepared foods section of the store.



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rick Scott booed out of restaurant over Florida's red tide crisis Read More

  2. Winter Park shooting and manhunt started over suspect stealing $45 worth of merchandise from Goodwill, police say Read More

  3. A new Chinese theme park points to the future of Universal Orlando Read More

  4. It's a perfect time to be a slumlord in Orlando Read More

  5. Rick Scott is swinging through Orlando this afternoon Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation