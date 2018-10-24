Tip Jar

Midwest BBQ temple Oklahoma Joe's opened today in Daytona

Posted By on Wed, Oct 24, 2018 at 4:32 PM

  Photo via Oklahoma Joe's/Facebook
Oklahoma Joe's, a smoked meat mecca once confined only to the state of Oklahoma, soft opened its first out-of-state location in Daytona today.

The new spot is located in the One Daytona shopping and dining complex at 1866 Victory Circle, across from the Daytona International Speedway.

The barbecue joint hosts its official grand opening on Friday, Nov. 9, with CEO and co-founder Joe Davidson, the only pitmaster to ever win the Grand Champion Overall triple crown of BBQ competitions.

