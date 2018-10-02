Midwest BBQ temple Oklahoma Joe's opening soon in Daytona

Even though Oklahoma Joe's
at the new One Daytona
shopping and dining complex isn't open yet, the smell of smoked meat is now punctuating the air as they train their staff.
The new location across from the Daytona International Speedway is the first outside Oklahoma, and will open later this month.
This is legit award-winning 'cue, y'all. Joe Davidson won the Grand Champion Overall Title at the Jack Daniel’s World Championship, and from that, a legendary brand was born.
You might have eaten at Oklahoma Joe's, now Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que, in Kansas City – likely the most famous of the locations, thanks to the Travel Channel. Bourdain loved it there and listed it as one of the "13 Places to Eat Before You Die," and USA Today
called the ribs the "tastiest in America."
The name discrepancy is a typical story of co-founder "divorce
": One founder wanted to expand and franchise, the other didn't. The recipes are the same, though, so if you love the K.C. spot, you'll want to make the drive to Daytona for true Midwest-style burnt ends and likely the best seasoned fries you'll ever eat.
Oklahoma Joe's
1866 Victory Circle, Daytona Beach
okjoes.com/locations/daytona
