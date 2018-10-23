This local promoter makes welcoming influx of foreign punks into the country through Orlando a tradition

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Good ideas abound yet many fail to stick while lesser ones persist. It’s an unfair world. Thankfully,– the annual global punk-rock showcase diligently and lovingly held by local promoter– has endured to become a proud Orlando tradition.More than just another regular show, the series has become a one-night mini festival unto itself, powered by the momentum of a Central Florida influx of bands on the road to the big annual punk mecca of thein Gainesville, support by the punk community and the total belief and dedication of organizer Craig Mazer. To mark its landmark fifth year, the latest Foreign Dissent blew it out with anIt was a night of consistently solid performances by notably together bands. Superlative appearances included the melodic aggression of Canadian duoand the emotional and dynamic post-hardcore of English bandwho prove that feeling and torque need not be mutually exclusive things.Probably the most sonically focused act were Dutch bandWith a live attack that is astonishingly big-time, they specialize in storming, melodic punk rock that throws open the throttle on its way to total triumph.But one of the most memorable performances of the night came froma UK band making their American debut. Between their charming songs and refreshing lack of punk stereotype, their brisk yet substantial twee-punk was a sparkling standout with indie appeal, coed vocals and aptitude for melody.What I love more than any single band, though, is the phenomenon of the happening. For showgoers, it’s a realsomething vitally important to the health of a music scene but so often undervalued, especially in Orlando. Being unknown and from abroad, none of these bands has an established fan base here. Yet people still turn out here to see them. It’s like aWhether they’re curious, open-minded or good about doing their homework, it’s a great index of true live-music fans.Moreover, it’s become an event that fostersthrough music, a small but meaningful modern countermeasure that’s needed more now than perhaps ever. You can feel it in the air and hear it in the thanks that every band expresses to the audience while on stage. Foreign Dissent is a testament to the power and unity of