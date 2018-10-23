This local promoter makes welcoming influx of foreign punks into the country through Orlando a tradition

click to enlarge
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Foreign Dissent 5, Will’s Pub, Oct. 22
Mobina Galore at Will's Pub
Good ideas abound yet many fail to stick while lesser ones persist. It’s an unfair world. Thankfully, Foreign Dissent
– the annual global punk-rock showcase diligently and lovingly held by local promoter Punching Babies
– has endured to become a proud Orlando tradition.
Guerilla Poubelle at Will's Pub
Quitters at Will's Pub
More than just another regular show, the series has become a one-night mini festival unto itself, powered by the momentum of a Central Florida influx of bands on the road to the big annual punk mecca of the Fest
in Gainesville, support by the punk community and the total belief and dedication of organizer Craig Mazer. To mark its landmark fifth year, the latest Foreign Dissent blew it out with an eight-band bill spanning five countries.
Mobina Galore at Will's Pub
Mobina Galore at Will's Pub
It was a night of consistently solid performances by notably together bands. Superlative appearances included the melodic aggression of Canadian duo Mobina Galore
and the emotional and dynamic post-hardcore of English band Hora Douse,
who prove that feeling and torque need not be mutually exclusive things.
Hora Douse at Will's Pub
Probably the most sonically focused act were Dutch band Lone Wolf.
With a live attack that is astonishingly big-time, they specialize in storming, melodic punk rock that throws open the throttle on its way to total triumph.
Lone Wolf at Will's Pub
Lone Wolf at Will's Pub
Lone Wolf at Will's Pub
But one of the most memorable performances of the night came from Happy Accidents,
a UK band making their American debut. Between their charming songs and refreshing lack of punk stereotype, their brisk yet substantial twee-punk was a sparkling standout with indie appeal, coed vocals and aptitude for melody.
Happy Accidents at Will's Pub
Happy Accidents at Will's Pub
Happy Accidents at Will's Pub
What I love more than any single band, though, is the phenomenon of the happening. For showgoers, it’s a real discovery event,
something vitally important to the health of a music scene but so often undervalued, especially in Orlando. Being unknown and from abroad, none of these bands has an established fan base here. Yet people still turn out here to see them. It’s like a concert utopia.
Whether they’re curious, open-minded or good about doing their homework, it’s a great index of true live-music fans.
Custody at Will's Pub
Moreover, it’s become an event that fosters international fellowship
through music, a small but meaningful modern countermeasure that’s needed more now than perhaps ever. You can feel it in the air and hear it in the thanks that every band expresses to the audience while on stage. Foreign Dissent is a testament to the power and unity of punk-rock positivity.
Guerilla Poubelle at Will's Pub
Lost Love at Will's Pub
