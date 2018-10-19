Disney World is building a brand new resort

click to enlarge
-
Photo via The Disney Blog
For those still waiting on vacancy at one of fifteen Disney World resorts, there may be hope for you yet.
Disney announced that they're building a brand new deluxe resort on the shore of Bay Lake, between Disney's Wilderness Lodge complex and the Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground.
The new property, which has yet-to-be-named, is rumored to break ground by the Disney's River Country
, which has been abandoned for over a decade. Earlier this year Disney filed work permits
well within the boundaries of the deserted water park.
The new resort will have over 900 rooms and villas and is planned to be Disney's 16th Vacation Club property. There is no projected completion date has been announced, but the construction is estimated to take 4 years.
Also in the works is the Riviera Resort behind Epcot, a new tower at the Coronado Springs Resort in Disney Springs and the new Star Wars-themed hotel to go with Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge which is less than a year
away.
