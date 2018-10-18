Creative City expands Immerse to two days of public performances

click to enlarge
Acrobats swinging on silks suspended over Orange Avenue, trumpeters emptying their spit valves on the sidewalk, sweat flying off ballerinas’ false eyelashes ... Immerse is truly immersive, allowing spectators to get up-close and personal with the working artists of their community. This year the CCP has expanded their massive annual event across two days, so there’s almost no excuse to miss it. Go for the zero-dollar experience and simply wander and gawk at hundreds of live performances and art installations, or upgrade to add on various levels of extras: interactives like a giant ball pit or a special photobooth; VIP treatment like a curated guide and reserved viewing areas; a cocktail party, a dinner party and more.
5-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19-20 | downtown Orlando | creativecityproject.com
| free-$150
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Downtown Orlando
Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Fri., Oct. 19, 5 p.m. and Sat., Oct. 20, 12 p.m.
Price:
free-$150
Art