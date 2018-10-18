The Gist

Thursday, October 18, 2018

The Gist

Creative City expands Immerse to two days of public performances

Posted By on Thu, Oct 18, 2018 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge VINE AND LIGHT
  • Vine and Light
Acrobats swinging on silks suspended over Orange Avenue, trumpeters emptying their spit valves on the sidewalk, sweat flying off ballerinas’ false eyelashes ... Immerse is truly immersive, allowing spectators to get up-close and personal with the working artists of their community. This year the CCP has expanded their massive annual event across two days, so there’s almost no excuse to miss it. Go for the zero-dollar experience and simply wander and gawk at hundreds of live performances and art installations, or upgrade to add on various levels of extras: interactives like a giant ball pit or a special photobooth; VIP treatment like a curated guide and reserved viewing areas; a cocktail party, a dinner party and more.

5-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19-20 | downtown Orlando | creativecityproject.com | free-$150

Immerse 2018
@ Downtown Orlando
Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., Oct. 19, 5 p.m. and Sat., Oct. 20, 12 p.m.
Price: free-$150
Art
Downtown Orlando
Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard
Downtown
Orlando, FL
