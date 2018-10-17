Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida Supreme Court Justices give the OK to 'bundling' amendments on ballot

Posted By on Wed, Oct 17, 2018 at 2:51 PM

click to enlarge FLORIDA SUPREME COURT
  • Florida Supreme Court
The Constitution Revision Commission was in their right to bundle three proposed constitutional amendments for the Nov. 6 ballot, the Florida Supreme Court ruled in a slim 4-3 vote on Wednesday. 

The Justices' ruling follows a challenge by retired Supreme Court Justice Harry Lee Anstead that said the ballots items were improperly bundled. The potential constitutional amendments include Amendments 7, 9 and 11.

The equivalents to constitutional grab-bags include:

Amendment 7 seeks to provide death benefits and nix some educational expenses for survivors of military personnel and first responders, while also requiring supermajorities to raise fees at universities. On top of that, it would establish a state college system as a constitutional entity.



Amendment 9 bans drilling for oil and natural gas in Florida's waters. It also bans using e-cigarettes (as in vaping) in indoor workplaces. (So you'd have to kiss that electronic JUUL cigarette at your work desk goodbye.)

Amendment 11 provides a ban on owning property if you're an undocumented citizen. It also prohibits retroactive application of changes in the criminal law. (In other words, the latter would allow people to have reduced sentences if a law is passed that changes their original crime.)

Following the ruling, Justice Barbara Pariente – one of the Court's more liberal judges – wrote in an opinion, "The bottom line is that the ultimate authority to amend the Constitution rests with the voters in this state."

She adds: "By bundling multiple, independent and unrelated proposals, combining 'popular' amendments with controversial amendments on the ballot, the CRC makes it more difficult for voters to intelligently exercise their right to vote."

"Indeed, in some cases, bundling prohibits voters from exercising this right altogether because it forces them to reject proposals they would otherwise approve because they disapprove of another unrelated controversial proposal." 

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Foxtail accepts resignation of COO in wake of harassment accusations Read More

  2. Disney World increases prices for annual passes and parking Read More

  3. Orange County commissioners approve dog-friendly dining ordinance Read More

  4. Video shows Lakeland commissioner fatally shooting suspected shoplifter Read More

  5. Op-ed: The PSLF was enacted 11 years ago, but so far only 96 people have been approved for student debt relief Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation