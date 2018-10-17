Bloggytown

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Baby born with congenital Zika syndrome in Florida

Posted By on Wed, Oct 17, 2018 at 9:43 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JAMES GATHANY OF THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION
  • Photo by James Gathany of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
The number of reported Zika cases in Florida this year has increased to 80, while a baby has been born with a condition known as congenital Zika syndrome, according to newly updated information from the state Department of Health.

The 80 cases reported Tuesday were up from 74 reported on Oct. 1, as a gradual increase in cases of the mosquito-borne disease continues.

Zika is particularly dangerous to pregnant women because it can cause severe birth defects.

The Department of Health said one baby has been born with the congenital Zika syndrome, which can involve brain damage and such conditions as microcephaly in which the skull has partially collapsed, according to a description on the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. The Department of Health website did not provide information about where or when the baby was born.



The Department of Health said 78 of the 80 Zika cases were considered “travel” related – generally meaning people were infected elsewhere and brought the disease into the state. The other two cases were classified as having “undetermined” origin, with both of those cases involving people in Miami-Dade County.

Collier County continued to lead the state with 31 Zika cases this year, followed by Miami-Dade with 23 and Orange County with nine. Other counties with reported cases have been Broward, Palm Beach, Lee, Osceola, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Hernando and Walton.

